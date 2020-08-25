SI.com
Crimson Tide Roll Call: August 25, 2020

Joey Blackwell

Today is … National Whiskey Sour Day

Bama Central Headlines …

Did you notice?

  • Tua Tagovailoa had a picture perfect practice with the Miami Dolphins:
  • The Denver Broncos continued to hype up their new wide receiver, Jerry Jeudy:
  • Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick looks to continue to make a big impact on his team's defense in 2020:
  • Jonah Williams impressed in practice with the Cincinnati Bengals against Sam Hubbard:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener:

32 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

August 25, 1965: Cornelius Bennett was born in Birmingham, Ala., as Cornelius O'landa Bennett.

August 25, 1970: Robert Horry was born in Andalusia, Ala. 

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“Don’t ever give up on ability. Don’t ever give up on a player that has it.” – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

We’ll leave you with this …

