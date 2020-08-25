Crimson Tide Roll Call: August 25, 2020
Joey Blackwell
Today is … National Whiskey Sour Day
Bama Central Headlines …
- Nick Saban: "This is about the Players"
- Practice Report: Alabama Football Drills in Full Pads for First Time in 2020
- Crimson Corner: Here We Go Again ...
- 2020 Alabama Football Schedule and Future Opponents
- There's More to Alabama Quarterback Mac Jones Than Most Realize
- Alabama Football Lands Eight 2021 Commits on SI All-American's Preseason SI99
- College Football Playoff Committee Announces Dates For Rankings Throughout 2020-2021 Season
- Nick Saban: Coaching Continuity has been Crucial For This Year's Crimson Tide
- 2020-2021 Alabama Men’s Basketball Roster Unveiled
- Alabama Sits at No. 3 in AP Preseason Top 25
- Tuscaloosa Mayor Issues Executive Orders Closing Bars
- In case you missed it: UA System Reports Updated COVID-19 Case Counts
Did you notice?
- Tua Tagovailoa had a picture perfect practice with the Miami Dolphins:
- The Denver Broncos continued to hype up their new wide receiver, Jerry Jeudy:
- Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick looks to continue to make a big impact on his team's defense in 2020:
- Jonah Williams impressed in practice with the Cincinnati Bengals against Sam Hubbard:
Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener:
32 days
On this date in Crimson Tide history:
August 25, 1965: Cornelius Bennett was born in Birmingham, Ala., as Cornelius O'landa Bennett.
August 25, 1970: Robert Horry was born in Andalusia, Ala.
Crimson Tide quote of the day:
“Don’t ever give up on ability. Don’t ever give up on a player that has it.” – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant