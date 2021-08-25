Crimson Tide Roll Call: August 25, 2021

August 25, 2021
Crimson Tide Roll Call: August 25, 202

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings.
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings.

Crimson Tide results

No games scheduled

Crimson Tide schedule

No games scheduled

BamaCentral Headlines ...

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2021 opener:

10 days

Crimson Tide Trivia Challenge

With a career spanning 16 seasons in the NBA, former Alabama basketball forward Robert Horry leads all current and former Crimson Tide players with a total of 1,107 games played at the professional level. Today's question: which former Alabama basketball player is second on that list, having played 1,015 games across 16 NBA seasons?

The first person to post the correct answer on our message board, specifically in the Trivia! forum, will earn points toward winning a prize. Must be registered to post.

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

August 25, 1938: The university expected 350 coaches to attend the annual Alabama Coaching Clinic which was set to begin. It was the largest clinic of its kind in the South, and some experts felt it may be the largest in the nation. Alabama charged no admission and the scheduled speakers included head coach Frank Thomas and his able staff of Red Drew, Hank Crisp, Paul Burnum, Paul Bryant and Happy Campbell.

August 25, 1965: Cornelius Bennett was born in Birmingham, Ala., as Cornelius O'landa Bennett.

August 25, 1970: Robert Horry was born in Andalusia, Ala.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“Don’t ever give up on ability. Don’t ever give up on a player that has it.” – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

We'll leave you with this ...

Sports Illustrated cover, Bart Starr, August 25, 1975
