Crimson Tide Roll Call: August 26, 2020

Joey Blackwell

Today is … National Dog Day

Bama Central Headlines …

Did you notice?

  • NBC Sports Boston took the time to highlight former Alabama running back Damien Harris, who is slated for his sophomore season with the New England Patriots:
  • Terrell Lewis knows his worth and aims to prove it this upcoming season:
  • Trevon Diggs is another former Crimson Tide defender looking to impress in camp:
  • The Buffalo Bills took time to celebrate Alabama football and NFL legend Cornelius Bennett on his birthday:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener:

31 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

August 26, 1930: Wallace Wade, who was entering his final year as head coach of Alabama, said "toting ice, chopping down trees, working in steel mills and other laborious tasks do not put athletes in a good frame of mind for football. When they don their moleskins in September, they are stiff and pep-less if they have had that type of summer regimen. I prefer regular exercise programs with emphasis on running." – Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“Mama wanted me to be a preacher. I told her coachin’ and preachin’ were a lot alike.” – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

We’ll leave you with this …

