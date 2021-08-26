August 26, 2021
Crimson Tide Roll Call: August 26, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings.
Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide results

No games scheduled

Crimson Tide schedule

No games scheduled

  • Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2021 opener:

    9 days

    Crimson Tide Trivia Challenge

    A total of seven Alabama football coaches have won SEC Coach of the Year. Today's question: who was the first Crimson Tide coach to do so, winning the annual honor in 1945?

    The first person to post the correct answer on our message board, specifically in the Trivia! forum, will earn points toward winning a prize. Must be registered to post.

    On this date in Crimson Tide history:

    August 26, 1930: Wallace Wade, who was entering his final year as head coach of Alabama, said "toting ice, chopping down trees, working in steel mills and other laborious tasks do not put athletes in a good frame of mind for football. When they don their moleskins in September, they are stiff and pep-less if they have had that type of summer regimen. I prefer regular exercise programs with emphasis on running." – Bryant Museum

    Crimson Tide quote of the day:

    “Mama wanted me to be a preacher. I told her coachin’ and preachin’ were a lot alike.” – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

    We'll leave you with this ...

    Wallace Wade hands a ball to his successor, Frank Thomas
