Crimson Tide Roll Call: August 27, 2020
Tyler Martin
Today is ... National Just Because Day
BamaCentral Headlines
- All Things Bama Podcast: Will the Crimson Tide Offense Be More Run-Heavy in 2020? Plus Other Questions to Ask During Fall Camp
Did you notice?
- Former Alabama and current New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney fractured his foot at training camp and had surgery on Wednesday. He is expected to miss a few months.
- Justin Thomas will team up with Tiger Woods in a charity-exhibition match against Rory McIIory and Justin Rose on Sept. 22 to celebrate the opening of Payne's Valley at Big Cedar in Ridgedale, MI.
- Meanwhile, another former Alabama standout is showing off in the Big Apple — Dalvin Tomlinson.
- Check out the Fox Sports mini-series 'Tua Talks' on the Fox Sports App and website:
- Former Alabama and Georgia defensive back Maurice Smith has signed with the Cincinnati Bengals.
Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2020 opener
30 days
On this date in Crimson Tide history:
August 27, 1986: Alabama scored 10 points in the fourth quarter on a touchdown pass from Mike Shula to Al Bell, plus an extra point and field goal by kicker Van Tiffin to defeat Ohio State 16-10 in the Kickoff Classic at the Meadowland. The game was the earliest season opener to date for an Alabama team.
Crimson Tide quote of the day
August 27: “There are two types of preparation, physical and mental. You can’t get by with just one or the other.” – Kenny Stabler