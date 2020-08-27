SI.com
Bama Central
HomeAll Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistory
Search

Crimson Tide Roll Call: August 27, 2020

Tyler Martin

Today is ... National Just Because Day 

BamaCentral Headlines

Did you notice?

  • Former Alabama and current New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney fractured his foot at training camp and had surgery on Wednesday. He is expected to miss a few months.
  • Justin Thomas will team up with Tiger Woods in a charity-exhibition match against Rory McIIory and Justin Rose on Sept. 22 to celebrate the opening of Payne's Valley at Big Cedar in Ridgedale, MI.  
  • Meanwhile, another former Alabama standout is showing off in the Big Apple — Dalvin Tomlinson. 
  • Check out the Fox Sports mini-series 'Tua Talks' on the Fox Sports App and website:
  • Former Alabama and Georgia defensive back Maurice Smith has signed with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2020 opener

30 days 

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

August 27, 1986: Alabama scored 10 points in the fourth quarter on a touchdown pass from Mike Shula to Al Bell, plus an extra point and field goal by kicker Van Tiffin to defeat Ohio State 16-10 in the Kickoff Classic at the Meadowland. The game was the earliest season opener to date for an Alabama team.

Crimson Tide quote of the day

August 27: “There are two types of preparation, physical and mental. You can’t get by with just one or the other.” – Kenny Stabler

We'll leave you with this ...

THANKS FOR READING BAMA CENTRAL
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

All Things Bama

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Alex Leatherwood: "My Opinions Have Not Changed At All" Regarding BLM Movement

The Crimson Tide senior offensive tackle wrote the script to a video released by Alabama football back in June

Joey Blackwell

by

jblackwell

Crimson Tikes: The Promise and the Pot of Gold

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Christopher Walsh

by

CrimsonTikes

Nick Saban, the King of College Football, Would Like Someone to Run it

All Things CW: A dozen things that have recently turned our head, including whether college football has become the Wild, Wild West

Christopher Walsh

Alabama DL LaBryan Ray Says He is 100 Percent: "It Feels Good to be Back"

The redshirt junior defensive end spoke to the media via Zoom on Wednesday to share his thoughts on recovering injury a season ago, and how the rest of the defensive line is shaping up in fall camp

Tyler Martin

by

TylerMartin

Practice Report: Exactly a Month Before Season Opener, Alabama Preps for First Scrimmage

Due to Hurricane Laura the Crimson Tide football team could be forced inside for its first fall scrimmage

Christopher Walsh

Friday Night Lights Radio Preview

Join us on Tide 100.9 FM each Friday from 6-9 pm

Cary L. Clark

All Things Bama Podcast: Will the Crimson Tide Offense Be More Run-Heavy in 2020? Plus Other Questions to Ask During Fall Camp

The show is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and Anchor

Tyler Martin

Talk of the Tide: Key Observations After One Week of Fall Camp

Four observations made after the Crimson Tide's first full week of fall camp

Tyler Martin

by

Cary L. Clark

Crimson Tikes: Manga Mad

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

by

Christopher Walsh

Jalen Hurts is this Week's BamaCentral Pro Athlete of the Week

Hurts' off-the-field gesture secures him the top spot in this week's honor

Joey Blackwell