Crimson Tide Roll Call: August 27, 2020

Former Alabama and current New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney fractured his foot at training camp and had surgery on Wednesday. He is expected to miss a few months.

Justin Thomas will team up with Tiger Woods in a charity-exhibition match against Rory McIIory and Justin Rose on Sept. 22 to celebrate the opening of Payne's Valley at Big Cedar in Ridgedale, MI.

Meanwhile, another former Alabama standout is showing off in the Big Apple — Dalvin Tomlinson.

Check out the Fox Sports mini-series 'Tua Talks' on the Fox Sports App and website:

Former Alabama and Georgia defensive back Maurice Smith has signed with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2020 opener

30 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

August 27, 1986: Alabama scored 10 points in the fourth quarter on a touchdown pass from Mike Shula to Al Bell, plus an extra point and field goal by kicker Van Tiffin to defeat Ohio State 16-10 in the Kickoff Classic at the Meadowland. The game was the earliest season opener to date for an Alabama team.

Crimson Tide quote of the day

August 27: “There are two types of preparation, physical and mental. You can’t get by with just one or the other.” – Kenny Stabler

