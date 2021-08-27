August 27, 2021
Crimson Tide Roll Call: August 27, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings.
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings.

Crimson Tide results

No games scheduled

Crimson Tide schedule

Volleyball at Marshall Invitational

  • vs. Austin Peay, 10 a.m.
  • at Marshall, 5 p.m.

Soccer vs. Lamar, 7 p.m., SEC Network Plus

BamaCentral Headlines ...

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2021 opener:

8 days

Crimson Tide Trivia Challenge

Who is the most common non-conference opponent that Alabama has played during the Nick Saban era?

The first person to post the correct answer on our message board, specifically in the Trivia! forum, will earn points toward winning a prize. Must be registered to post.

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

August 27, 1986: Alabama scored 10 points in the fourth quarter on a touchdown pass from Mike Shula to Al Bell, plus an extra point and field goal by kicker Van Tiffin to defeat Ohio State 16-10 in the Kickoff Classic at the Meadowland. The game was the earliest season opener to date for an Alabama team.

August 27, 2007: Nick Saban appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated prior to the start of his first season as the head coach of the Crimson Tide.

Sports Illustrated cover Nick Saban, Raising Alabama, August 27, 2007

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“There are two types of preparation, physical and mental. You can’t get by with just one or the other.” – Kenny Stabler

We'll leave you with this ...

