Crimson Tide Roll Call: August 28, 2020

Tyler Martin

Today is ... National Bow Tie Day 

BamaCentral Headlines

Did you notice?

  • Former Alabama running Damien Harris appears to be primed for a huge second season with the New England Patriots:
  • Another episode of 'Tua Talks' is out now on the Fox Sports website and app:
  • Two SEC programs, Kentucky and Mississippi State, boycotted yesterday's practice to fight social injustices in our country: 
  • Former Alabama pitcher Taylor Guilbeau was sent to the 45-day injured list by the Seattle Mariners, effectively ending the left-hander's season.
  • Justin Thomas will look to bounce back at Round Two of the BMW Championship on Friday after shooting 3-over par on Thursday. 
  • Former Alabama defensive back/linebacker Mark Barron is in the process of visiting with the Denver Broncos per the NBC's 9News. He spent last season with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2020 opener

29 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

August 28, 1968: Paul W. “Bear” Bryant received 1½ votes for the presidential nomination at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. Clemson head coach and former Alabama player Frank Howard quipped that he was surprised Bryant didn’t get more votes and said he'd be a vice-presidential candidate on a Bryant ticket. – Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide quote of the day

August 28: “At Alabama one morning at seven, I placed a call from my office to Shug Jordan or somebody at Auburn, and the girl said nobody was in yet. I said. ‘Honey, what’s wrong with you people over there? Don’t y’all take football seriously?” – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

We'll leave you with this ...

Comments

