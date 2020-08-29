SI.com
Bama Central
HomeAll Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistory
Search

Crimson Tide Roll Call: August 29, 2020

Tyler Martin

Today is ... National Chop Suey Day

Check out the new video of the renovations over at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

BamaCentral Headlines

Did you notice?

  • Check out this story on former Crimson Tide standout Ryan Kelly, who is the son of a cop, and the role he has played in fighting racial injustices:
  • Trevon Diggs continues to shine in Dallas Cowboys training camp.
  • Calvin Ridley appears primed for a big season ahead with the Atlanta Falcons.
  • Speaking of Falcons' wideouts ...
  • Bad news for former Alabama pitcher David Robertson. He will look to see the mound again in 2021 after suffering a setback in his recovery from Tommy John surgery.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2020 opener

28 days 

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

August 29, 1925: Coach Wallace Wade announced that Captain James "Dink" Hagan, who played for Alabama from 1913-17, had been hired as an assistant coach. Hagan had previously been on the staff at Nebraska. He would also tech ROTC at the university. – Bryant Museum

August 29, 1873: The person who brought the new game of football to the University of Alabama, William G. Little, was born in Sumter County, Alabama near Livingston.

Crimson Tide quote of the day 

August 29: “Winning isn’t imperative, but coming from behind and getting tougher in the fourth quarter is. I don’t want you to think you have to win, because you don’t. On the other hand, if you can go out there ripping and snorting and having fun by knocking people around, I assure you – you will win.” – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

We'll leave you with this ...

THANKS FOR READING BAMA CENTRAL
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

All Things Bama

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

'Take It In': The Story of Alan Gray

Despite an injured throwing shoulder that plagued him for his entire career, Gray started six games in 1981 and led the Crimson Tide to an SEC title

Joey Blackwell

by

jblackwell

Recruiting Corner: Previewing Tim Keenan's Decision

A major in-state target for the Crimson Tide is set to announce his college commitment on Saturday

Tyler Martin

by

reubeneredd

Alabama Football Works Inside, Set For First Fall Scrimmage

Practice report: Crimson Tide football team reaches its first major milestone of fall camp, a full-contact scrimmage

Christopher Walsh

UA Reports 485 New COVID-19 Cases

481 new cases among students and 4 new faculty/staff cases bring the new case total to 1,201

Joey Blackwell

Alabama Football Players Planning March Against Racial Injustices on Monday

Wide receiver John Metchie III and defensive lineman Phildarian Mathis have posted pictures on Instagram revealing that a march will take place on Monday in Tuscaloosa

Tyler Martin

SEC Issues Additional Guidelines for Football Gamedays Includes No Bands Performing On-Field

The Million Dollar Band will not be performing on the field this season

Tyler Martin

Crimson Tikes: Leonardo da Saban

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

2009 National Championship a Defining Moment in Marquis Maze's Career: "No One Expected Us To Be There"

The former Crimson Tide pass catcher was featured on the All Things Bama Podcast Friday morning

Tyler Martin

All Things Bama Podcast: Marquis Maze Looks Back on Career, Winning Two National Titles, Expectations for Crimson Tide in 2020

The show is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and Anchor

Tyler Martin

Crimson Tide Roll Call: August 28, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Tyler Martin