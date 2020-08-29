Crimson Tide Roll Call: August 29, 2020

Today is ... National Chop Suey Day

Check out the new video of the renovations over at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Headlines

Check out this story on former Crimson Tide standout Ryan Kelly, who is the son of a cop, and the role he has played in fighting racial injustices:

Trevon Diggs continues to shine in Dallas Cowboys training camp.

Calvin Ridley appears primed for a big season ahead with the Atlanta Falcons.

Bad news for former Alabama pitcher David Robertson. He will look to see the mound again in 2021 after suffering a setback in his recovery from Tommy John surgery.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2020 opener

28 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

August 29, 1925: Coach Wallace Wade announced that Captain James "Dink" Hagan, who played for Alabama from 1913-17, had been hired as an assistant coach. Hagan had previously been on the staff at Nebraska. He would also tech ROTC at the university. – Bryant Museum

August 29, 1873: The person who brought the new game of football to the University of Alabama, William G. Little, was born in Sumter County, Alabama near Livingston.

Crimson Tide quote of the day

August 29: “Winning isn’t imperative, but coming from behind and getting tougher in the fourth quarter is. I don’t want you to think you have to win, because you don’t. On the other hand, if you can go out there ripping and snorting and having fun by knocking people around, I assure you – you will win.” – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

