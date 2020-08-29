Crimson Tide Roll Call: August 29, 2020
Tyler Martin
Check out the new video of the renovations over at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2020 opener
28 days
On this date in Crimson Tide history:
August 29, 1925: Coach Wallace Wade announced that Captain James "Dink" Hagan, who played for Alabama from 1913-17, had been hired as an assistant coach. Hagan had previously been on the staff at Nebraska. He would also tech ROTC at the university. – Bryant Museum
August 29, 1873: The person who brought the new game of football to the University of Alabama, William G. Little, was born in Sumter County, Alabama near Livingston.
Crimson Tide quote of the day
August 29: “Winning isn’t imperative, but coming from behind and getting tougher in the fourth quarter is. I don’t want you to think you have to win, because you don’t. On the other hand, if you can go out there ripping and snorting and having fun by knocking people around, I assure you – you will win.” – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant