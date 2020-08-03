Bama Central
Crimson Tide Roll Call: August 3, 2020

Tyler Martin

Today is ... National Watermelon Day

Did you notice?

  • Former Alabama standout Justin Thomas shot a 65 in the final round of the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational to finish the event 13-under par on his way to winning his 13th career PGA Tour event. He is also now ranked as the No. 1 golfer in the world.
  • Thomas also joined some pretty illustrious company in the process... 
  • Needless to say, the last two weekends have been great for Crimson Tide alumni on the golf course.
  • Former Alabama big man Galin Smith was one of the many Crimson Tide student-athletes who received their degrees over the weekend.
  • 2021 Crimson Tide commit, Deontae Lawson, will be an early enrollee and be on campus in for the next spring semester in Tuscaloosa.
  • 2021 defensive back Jardin Gilbert announced his final five schools and the Crimson Tide made the cut.
  • New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams recently got his braces off:

54 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

August 3, 1985: Choking with emotion as he talked about his college mentor Paul "Bear" Bryant, Joe Namath received a standing ovation in Canton, Ohio, during his induction ceremonies into the NFL Hall of Fame. Among the other inductees were former Dallas Cowboy quarterback Roger Staubach and NFL Commissioner Pete Rozelle.

“If you aren't going all the way, why go at all?” – Joe Namath

