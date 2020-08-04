Crimson Tide Roll Call: August 4, 2020

Today is … National Night Out Day

Bama Central Headlines …

Did you notice?

Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was spotted on the field for the first time at the Miami Dolphins' training camp:

Golf.com writer Michael Bamberger wrote a great regarding new world No. 1 and former Crimson Tide golfer Justin Thomas' caddie, Bones Mackay:

Golfing legend Jack Nicklaus also had some kind words for Thomas after the young golfer picked up his third PGA Tour win of the season:

The Baltimore Ravens put former Alabama running back Mark Ingram in the spotlight, discussing how he has been a mentor to teammate J.K. Dobbins:

Alabama linebacker commit Dallas Turner has a message for everyone:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

53 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

August 4, 1926: Coach Wallace Wade welcomed back 40 players from the reigning Rose Bowl and National Championship team of '25. Serving as captain was halfback Emile "Red" Barnes. End Wu Winslett and tackle Fred Pickhard were considered to be promising stars for Alabama.

August 4, 1955: Bob Baumhower, the former Alabama standout, All-Pro defensive lineman and restaurant owner, was born in Portsmouth, Va.

August 4, 1992: Former Alabama quarterback Jake Coker was born in Mobile.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“It’s fun. It’s awesome to finally get to use a helmet.” — Tua Tagovailoa on training camp starting up in 2019

We’ll leave you with this …