Crimson Tide Roll Call: August 6, 2020

Tyler Martin

Today is ... National Fresh Breath Day

  • Donta Hall poured in 11 points, two rebounds, and one assist in the Brooklyn Nets' 149-115 loss to the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night.
  • Alabama men's tennis added a graduate transfer Vincent Rettke from Gonzaga to the program on Wednesday.
  • Jedrick Wills looks ready to go for the upcoming NFL season:
  • Justin Thomas looks to capture his second major title starting on Thursday at the PGA Championship at Harding Park in San Francisco. 
  • Alabama baseball volunteer coach Matt Reida is moving on to Pitt:

51 days 

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

August 6, 1968: Former Alabama running back Siran Stacy was born in Geneva, Ala.

August 6, 1986: On the opening day of practice, Coach Ray Perkins said his team was a top-five squad if it could overcome one of the nation's most challenging schedules. “We play Ohio State, Florida, Notre Dame, Penn State, LSU and Auburn. That's a real challenge," Perkins said. – Bryant Stadium

“I was down in Geneva, Alabama, at a place called ‘The Bottom.’ I saw it on black and white TV one Saturday morning. You had to twist the antenna just to get a signal. I saw a man standing under the goal post and a whole bunch of guys running on the field wearing red jerseys. That ignited a dream inside me. I said from that moment on, ‘I’m going to play for that man.’” – Siran Stacy

Inside Look at Alabama Football's New Locker Room: "We Feel Like We Have the Best in the Country"

The football team's official Twitter account provided an in-depth look at how stunning the upgrades to the locker room are

Tyler Martin

Cary Clark's Greatest Games: 2009 Tennessee

Cody's 'Rocky Block' Saved Tide's Season

Cary L. Clark

NCAA Divisions Will Determine Status of Fall Championships By August 21

Schools and conferences will have to adhere to the NCAA's guidelines for a safe return to play this fall

Tyler Martin

UA Trustees Elect to Rename Nott Hall

The board voted unanimously on the renaming of the honors college building on Wednesday afternoon

Joey Blackwell

Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL

A complete look at every former Alabama player in the NFL, from team, position and jersey number to draft information and contract status

Kristi F. Patrick

Tracking Active, Non-Active Former Alabama Crimson Tide Players on NFL Rosters

BamaCentral will keep track and regularly update the status of every former Alabama football player in the NFL during the 2020 season

Kristi F. Patrick

All Things Bama Podcast: John Petty Jr. is Back Plus 2020 SEC Football Schedule Chatter

The show is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and Anchor

Tyler Martin

Big Ten Releases 10-Game, Conference-Only Football Schedule

Michigan-Ohio State has been moved to Week 8

Tyler Martin

College Football Playoff Committee Announces Schedule Changes for 2020-2021 Season

The committee's final ranking will be released on Dec. 20, one day after the completion of all conference championship games

Tyler Martin

Steve Sarkisian Receives One-Year Extension, Significant Pay Raise

The Alabama offensive coordinator's extension was voted on by the UA board of trustees on Wednesday afternoon

Joey Blackwell