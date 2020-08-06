Crimson Tide Roll Call: August 6, 2020
Tyler Martin
Today is ... National Fresh Breath Day
- Donta Hall poured in 11 points, two rebounds, and one assist in the Brooklyn Nets' 149-115 loss to the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night.
- Alabama men's tennis added a graduate transfer Vincent Rettke from Gonzaga to the program on Wednesday.
- Jedrick Wills looks ready to go for the upcoming NFL season:
- Justin Thomas looks to capture his second major title starting on Thursday at the PGA Championship at Harding Park in San Francisco.
- Alabama baseball volunteer coach Matt Reida is moving on to Pitt:
August 6, 1968: Former Alabama running back Siran Stacy was born in Geneva, Ala.
August 6, 1986: On the opening day of practice, Coach Ray Perkins said his team was a top-five squad if it could overcome one of the nation's most challenging schedules. “We play Ohio State, Florida, Notre Dame, Penn State, LSU and Auburn. That's a real challenge," Perkins said. – Bryant Stadium
“I was down in Geneva, Alabama, at a place called ‘The Bottom.’ I saw it on black and white TV one Saturday morning. You had to twist the antenna just to get a signal. I saw a man standing under the goal post and a whole bunch of guys running on the field wearing red jerseys. That ignited a dream inside me. I said from that moment on, ‘I’m going to play for that man.’” – Siran Stacy