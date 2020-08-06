Crimson Tide Roll Call: August 6, 2020

Today is ... National Fresh Breath Day

BamaCentral Headlines

Did you notice?

Donta Hall poured in 11 points, two rebounds, and one assist in the Brooklyn Nets' 149-115 loss to the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night.

Alabama men's tennis added a graduate transfer Vincent Rettke from Gonzaga to the program on Wednesday.

Jedrick Wills looks ready to go for the upcoming NFL season:

Justin Thomas looks to capture his second major title starting on Thursday at the PGA Championship at Harding Park in San Francisco.

Alabama baseball volunteer coach Matt Reida is moving on to Pitt:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2020 opener

51 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

August 6, 1968: Former Alabama running back Siran Stacy was born in Geneva, Ala.

August 6, 1986: On the opening day of practice, Coach Ray Perkins said his team was a top-five squad if it could overcome one of the nation's most challenging schedules. “We play Ohio State, Florida, Notre Dame, Penn State, LSU and Auburn. That's a real challenge," Perkins said. – Bryant Stadium

Crimson Tide quote of the day

“I was down in Geneva, Alabama, at a place called ‘The Bottom.’ I saw it on black and white TV one Saturday morning. You had to twist the antenna just to get a signal. I saw a man standing under the goal post and a whole bunch of guys running on the field wearing red jerseys. That ignited a dream inside me. I said from that moment on, ‘I’m going to play for that man.’” – Siran Stacy

