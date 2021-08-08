Sports Illustrated home
Crimson Tide Roll Call: August 8, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings.
Today is … National Happiness Happens Day

Bama Central Headlines …

Crimson Tide in the Olympics Results

Baseball: Former Crimson Tide relief pitcher David Robertson and Team USA fell to host Japan in the Gold Medal game, 2-0. In spite of the loss, Robertson and Team USA will leave Tokyo with the Silver Medal.

Track & Field: Jereem Richards and Trinidad & Tobago finished eighth in the Men's 4 x 400m Relay final. Richards and his three teammates finished the race with a time of 3:00.85. Team USA won the Gold Medal with a time of 2:55.70, while the Netherlands earned Silver and Botswana took home Bronze.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2021 Opener:

27 days

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

August 8, 1921: In what was described as the best coaching staff ever assembled at Alabama, Xen Scott announced he had hired Hank Crisp to handle his line while athletic director Charles Bernier would also assist the Crimson Tide. Crisp had been known as maybe being the best lineman to ever play in the Atlantic Coast area and the Virginia Tech grad would also coach Alabama's basketball, track and cross country team. Scott also said that the first practice would be Sept. 7, with the Thin Red Line preparing to open the season September 24 against Howard. – Bryant Museum

August 8, 1937: Winfrey “Wimp” Sanderson was born in Florence, Ala.

August 8, 1967: Howard Cross, who was a tight end for the New York Giants from 1989-2001, was born in Huntsville, Ala.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“You don’t have to flaunt your success, but you don’t have to apologize for it.” – Gene Stallings

We’ll leave you with this …

Gene Stallings was carried off the field after winning the 1992 national championship
