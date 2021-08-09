Sports Illustrated home
Crimson Tide Roll Call: August 9, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings.
Today is … National Book Lovers Day

Bama Central Headlines …

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2021 Opener:

26 days

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

August 9, 1971: The movie “The Last Rebel,” starring Joe Namath, was released.

August 9, 1985: Freshmen Anthony Smith and Gene Jelks recorded the fastest times in the 40-yard dash among the new members of the Alabama football team. Smith, a nose guard from Elizabeth City, N.C., ran a 4.59 while Jelks, a tailback from Gadsden, ran a 4.35.

August 9, 1999: Former Alabama player Riley Smith died in Mobile, Ala. Smith was the second player selected in the inaugural NFL draft in 1936, and the first drafted player to play in the league as Heisman Trophy winner Jay Berwanger turned it down after being the first pick. Despite being an All-American quarterback he won the Jacobs Blocking Trophy as the Southeastern Conference’s best blocker. He was 88.

August 9, 1998: Irv Smith Jr. was born in New Orleans.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“I think discipline is a mindset that’s part of who you are. It’s how you live your life. It’s what you do everything you do, whether it’s how you focus in a meeting, how you get ready to practice and how you sustain practice and make the right choices and decisions. It goes back to, what are you willing to accept? It’s not what you say, it’s not even what you do sometimes. It’s what you’re willing to accept from yourself and what you’re willing to accept from your teammates. It’s great to have high expectations. We’ve always had a relentless pursuit of excellence around here in terms of what we try to accomplish and what we try to do. But if you don’t do things right all the time at a high standard, you watch someone else celebrate.” — Nick Saban

We’ll leave you with this …

