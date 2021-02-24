Crimson Tide Roll Call: Feb. 24, 2021
Today is … National Tortilla Chip Day
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule
Baseball: UT-Martin at No. 22 Alabama, 3 p.m. CT, Watch/Listen/Live Stats
Men's basketball: No. 6 Alabama at No. 20 Arkansas, 8 p.m. CT, ESPN2
Men's swimming: SEC Swimming and Diving Championships, 9 a.m./5 p.m. CT
Softball: UAB at No. 4 Alabama, 6 p.m. CT, Watch/Listen/Live Stats
Crimson Tide Results
Women's golf: Alabama finished third overall at Lady Gator with final scores of 291-287-285/863.
Baseball: No. 22 Alabama 5, Jacksonville State 2
Bama Central Headlines ...
- Football School or Basketball School: Alabama's Nate Oats Asks Why not Both?
- No. 22 Alabama Baseball Defeats Jacksonville State, 5-2
- Crimson Tikes: ¡Ay, caramba!
- Just a Minute: Downgrading Mac Jones in NFL Draft for Having Talented Teammates is Idiotic
- Alabama Gymnastics' Luisa Blanco Named SEC Gymnast of the Week
- Levi Randolph is the Bama Central Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week
- Alabama Softball Moves Up to No. 4 in Latest USA Today/NFCA Coaches Poll
- Reduced Capacity at Arenas Forcing Alabama Basketball's Bench to Bring the Energy
- Alabama Basketball Signee JD Davison Named McDonald's All-American
- Alabama Football Getting Hard-Nosed Competitor in Signee Camar Wheaton
Did you notice?
- The Crimson Tide are back at it, as the football team began their annual "4th Quarter Program" today.
- Alabama softball player Kaylee Tow was named Louisville Slugger/NFCA Player of the Week after a huge weekend against LSU, going 11-14 (.786) at the plate and adding nine RBIs.
- Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton helped snap a 10-game losing streak, contributing 29 points, one rebound and five assists en route to a win against the Atlanta Hawks. It was his sixth straight 20-point performance.
- Alabama soccer player Reyna Reyes made her first appearance for Mexico Women's National Team, coming on as a substitute in a friendly against Costa Rica.
Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2021 opener:
192 days
On this date in Crimson Tide history:
February 24, 1910: Fred Sington, the All-American who inspired Rudy Vallee to sing "Football Freddie," was born in Birmingham.
February 24, 1983: Charlie Peprah was born in Fort Worth, Texas.
February 24, 1993: Gehrig Dieter was born in South Bend, Ind.
Crimson Tide quote of the day:
“Of fundamentals and techniques these players are ahead of most colleges because of their coaching and they recruit first- and second-round draft choices. They do a heck of a job of evaluating who they recruit and sign. It’s a credit to Nick Saban and his staff." – Jon Gruden