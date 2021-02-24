All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411SI.com
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Feb. 24, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings
Today is … National Tortilla Chip Day

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Baseball: UT-Martin at No. 22 Alabama, 3 p.m. CT, Watch/Listen/Live Stats

Men's basketball: No. 6 Alabama at No. 20 Arkansas, 8 p.m. CT, ESPN2

Men's swimming: SEC Swimming and Diving Championships, 9 a.m./5 p.m. CT

Softball: UAB at No. 4 Alabama, 6 p.m. CT, Watch/Listen/Live Stats

Crimson Tide Results

Women's golf: Alabama finished third overall at Lady Gator with final scores of 291-287-285/863.

Baseball: No. 22 Alabama 5, Jacksonville State 2

Bama Central Headlines ... 

Did you notice?

  • The Crimson Tide are back at it, as the football team began their annual "4th Quarter Program" today.
  • Alabama softball player Kaylee Tow was named Louisville Slugger/NFCA Player of the Week after a huge weekend against LSU, going 11-14 (.786) at the plate and adding nine RBIs.
  • Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton helped snap a 10-game losing streak, contributing 29 points, one rebound and five assists en route to a win against the Atlanta Hawks. It was his sixth straight 20-point performance. 
  • Alabama soccer player Reyna Reyes made her first appearance for Mexico Women's National Team, coming on as a substitute in a friendly against Costa Rica. 

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2021 opener:

192 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

February 24, 1910: Fred Sington, the All-American who inspired Rudy Vallee to sing "Football Freddie," was born in Birmingham.

February 24, 1983: Charlie Peprah was born in Fort Worth, Texas.

February 24, 1993: Gehrig Dieter was born in South Bend, Ind.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“Of fundamentals and techniques these players are ahead of most colleges because of their coaching and they recruit first- and second-round draft choices. They do a heck of a job of evaluating who they recruit and sign. It’s a credit to Nick Saban and his staff." – Jon Gruden

We'll leave you with this ...

Former Alabama wide receiver Gehrig Dieter
