Crimson Tide Roll Call: Feb. 24, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Today is … National Tortilla Chip Day

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Baseball: UT-Martin at No. 22 Alabama, 3 p.m. CT, Watch/Listen/Live Stats

Men's basketball: No. 6 Alabama at No. 20 Arkansas, 8 p.m. CT, ESPN2

Men's swimming: SEC Swimming and Diving Championships, 9 a.m./5 p.m. CT

Softball: UAB at No. 4 Alabama, 6 p.m. CT, Watch/Listen/Live Stats

Crimson Tide Results

Women's golf: Alabama finished third overall at Lady Gator with final scores of 291-287-285/863.

Baseball: No. 22 Alabama 5, Jacksonville State 2

Bama Central Headlines ...

Did you notice?

The Crimson Tide are back at it, as the football team began their annual "4th Quarter Program" today.

Alabama softball player Kaylee Tow was named Louisville Slugger/NFCA Player of the Week after a huge weekend against LSU, going 11-14 (.786) at the plate and adding nine RBIs.

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton helped snap a 10-game losing streak, contributing 29 points, one rebound and five assists en route to a win against the Atlanta Hawks. It was his sixth straight 20-point performance.

Alabama soccer player Reyna Reyes made her first appearance for Mexico Women's National Team, coming on as a substitute in a friendly against Costa Rica.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2021 opener:

192 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

February 24, 1910: Fred Sington, the All-American who inspired Rudy Vallee to sing "Football Freddie," was born in Birmingham.

February 24, 1983: Charlie Peprah was born in Fort Worth, Texas.

February 24, 1993: Gehrig Dieter was born in South Bend, Ind.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“Of fundamentals and techniques these players are ahead of most colleges because of their coaching and they recruit first- and second-round draft choices. They do a heck of a job of evaluating who they recruit and sign. It’s a credit to Nick Saban and his staff." – Jon Gruden

We'll leave you with this ...