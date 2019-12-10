Crimson Tide Roll Call: Dec. 10, 2019

Today is … Nobel Prize Day. It’s also Dewey Decimal System Day.

• Sports Illustrated announced the creation of SI All-American, a comprehensive celebration of high school athletes and deep coverage of collegiate recruiting headed by John Garcia Jr.

• Lane Kiffin was introduced as the head coach at Ole Miss. “There’s football, and then there’s the SEC,” was one of his comments about why he took the job. When asked about his reception at Ole Miss and kissing babies at the airport after arriving there, he said: "It's a lot better than another tarmac experience that I had."

• Former Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Hurts was named a finalist for the Heisman Trophy.

• Calvin Ridley’s season is unfortunately over.

• Offensive lineman Evan Neal was named to the 247Sports True Freshman All-American Team. Pro Football Focus had Neal, nose guard D.J. Dale and linebacker Christian Harris all on its team.

• Ozzie Newsome being on this list probably classifies as a no-brainer. John Hannah is on the list for guards and Dwight Stephenson at center.

• You don’t think this will be a distraction for the players, do you? Nah, me neither:

• It’s not Alabama-related, but we just like this. Here’s Clemson assistant coach Jeff Scott signing the paperwork to become the new head coach at South Florida.

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

December 10, 1968: Former Alabama quarterback Dr. Pat Trammell died from cancer in a Birmingham hospital. He was 29. “This is the saddest day of my life," a tearful Paul W. “Bear” Bryant said.

December 10, 1993: Eddie Jackson was born in Lauderdale Lakes, Fla.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"He can't run, he can't pass, and he can't kick - all he can do is beat you." – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant on Pat Trammel, the starting quarterback for the 1961 national champions.

