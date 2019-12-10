Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Dec. 10, 2019

Courtesy of the Bryant Museum
Christopher Walsh

Today is … Nobel Prize Day. It’s also Dewey Decimal System Day.

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

No games scheduled

Crimson Tide results

No games scheduled

BamaCentral Daily Video

Did you notice?

• Sports Illustrated announced the creation of SI All-American, a comprehensive celebration of high school athletes and deep coverage of collegiate recruiting headed by John Garcia Jr.

• Lane Kiffin was introduced as the head coach at Ole Miss. “There’s football, and then there’s the SEC,” was one of his comments about why he took the job. When asked about his reception at Ole Miss and kissing babies at the airport after arriving there, he said: "It's a lot better than another tarmac experience that I had."

• Former Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Hurts was named a finalist for the Heisman Trophy.

• Calvin Ridley’s season is unfortunately over.

• Offensive lineman Evan Neal was named to the 247Sports True Freshman All-American Team. Pro Football Focus had Neal, nose guard D.J. Dale and linebacker Christian Harris all on its team.

• Ozzie Newsome being on this list probably classifies as a no-brainer. John Hannah is on the list for guards and Dwight Stephenson at center.

• You don’t think this will be a distraction for the players, do you? Nah, me neither:

• It’s not Alabama-related, but we just like this. Here’s Clemson assistant coach Jeff Scott signing the paperwork to become the new head coach at South Florida.

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

December 10, 1968: Former Alabama quarterback Dr. Pat Trammell died from cancer in a Birmingham hospital. He was 29. “This is the saddest day of my life," a tearful Paul W. “Bear” Bryant said.

December 10, 1993: Eddie Jackson was born in Lauderdale Lakes, Fla.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"He can't run, he can't pass, and he can't kick - all he can do is beat you." – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant on Pat Trammel, the starting quarterback for the 1961 national champions.

We’ll leave you with this …

I’d say they had a good time:

Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Scooby Carter to Reportedly Return to Crimson Tide

Christopher Walsh
0

Per recruiting site, freshman cornerback expected to rejoin Alabama football program

Alex Reese the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Player of the Week

Christopher Walsh
0

Despite playing with a foot injury, Alabama junior forward Alex Reese helped lead men's basketball to a big win against Stephen F. Austin

Report: Butch Jones a Strong Candidate for Colorado State Job

Christopher Walsh
0

Crimson Tide analyst Butch Jones and former Tennessee head coach up for Colorado State job

Alabama Commitment Bryce Young Headlines Inaugural SI All-American Team

Christopher Walsh
0

Mater Dei High School quarterback leads the first SI All-American team

Alabama Rowing Beginning to find its Rhythm

Christopher Walsh
0

Crimson Tide has conference title, NCAA championships on horizon as it continues to make strides

Anfernee Jennings Will Play in the Senior Bowl

Christopher Walsh
0

Crimson Tide linebacker the third Alabama player to agree to play in showcase event for NFL scouts and officials

Documentary Includes Moment Nick Saban Voices Displeasure With Some Former Assistant Coaches

Christopher Walsh
0

Nick Saban doesn't like how some of his former assistant coaches tried to raid the Crimson Tide

Alabama Tops All Teams With All-SEC Selections by the Associated Press

Christopher Walsh
0

Crimson Tide has five first-team picks, 11 overall for All-SEC honors

SEC Basketball Power Rankings: Week 5

Joey Blackwell
0

Check out how the top teams in the SEC stack up after the first complete week of December comes to a close

2020 Tide football team may be deeper than expected

Cary L. Clark
0

More juniors are considering returning than first expected