Crimson Tide Roll Call: Dec. 10, 2020

Today is ... Human Rights Day

Bama Central Headlines

In case you missed it: Former Alabama Coach Ray Perkins Passes Away at 79

In case you missed it: Watch: Jaylen Waddle Rehabbing From Ankle Injury in Weight Room

Did you notice?

What did Collin Sexton do during the quarantine?

Broncos coach Vic Fangio provides some insight into Jerry Jeudy's struggles of late:

Bengals offensive lineman Jonah Williams was placed on injured reserve with a right knee injury and his season is likely over with.

Tight end Hale Hentges was signed to the Minnesota Vikings 53-man roster.

Former Alabama player Sam Shade was named the AHSAA 6A Coach of the Year after leading Pinson Valley to a state title last Friday inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Check out this video feature on former Crimson Tide tailback Shaun Alexander:

You think Jalen Hurts is ready for his first start in the NFL?

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

December 10, 1968: Former Alabama quarterback Dr. Pat Trammell died from cancer in a Birmingham hospital. He was 29. “This is the saddest day of my life," a tearful Paul W. “Bear” Bryant said.

December 10, 1993: Eddie Jackson was born in Lauderdale Lakes, Fla.

December 10, 2019: Broadcaster Eli Gold received the Chris Schenkel Award for excellence in broadcasting at the National Football Foundation (NFF) Annual Awards Dinner.

Crimson Tide quote of the day

Dec. 10: "He can't run, he can't pass, and he can't kick - all he can do is beat you." – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant on Pat Trammel, the starting quarterback for the 1961 national champions.

