Crimson Tide Roll Call: Dec. 10, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics
Author:
Publish date:

Today is ... Human Rights Day 

Bama Central Headlines

Did you notice?

  • What did Collin Sexton do during the quarantine?
  • Broncos coach Vic Fangio provides some insight into Jerry Jeudy's struggles of late:
  • Bengals offensive lineman Jonah Williams was placed on injured reserve with a right knee injury and his season is likely over with.
  • Tight end Hale Hentges was signed to the Minnesota Vikings 53-man roster.
  • Former Alabama player Sam Shade was named the AHSAA 6A Coach of the Year after leading Pinson Valley to a state title last Friday inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.
  • Check out this video feature on former Crimson Tide tailback Shaun Alexander: 
  • You think Jalen Hurts is ready for his first start in the NFL?

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

December 10, 1968: Former Alabama quarterback Dr. Pat Trammell died from cancer in a Birmingham hospital. He was 29. “This is the saddest day of my life," a tearful Paul W. “Bear” Bryant said.

December 10, 1993: Eddie Jackson was born in Lauderdale Lakes, Fla.

December 10, 2019: Broadcaster Eli Gold received the Chris Schenkel Award for excellence in broadcasting at the National Football Foundation (NFF) Annual Awards Dinner.

Crimson Tide quote of the day

Dec. 10: "He can't run, he can't pass, and he can't kick - all he can do is beat you." – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant on Pat Trammel, the starting quarterback for the 1961 national champions.

We'll leave you with this ...

Pat Trammell and Paul W. "Bear" Bryant
