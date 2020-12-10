Crimson Tide Roll Call: Dec. 10, 2020
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics
Bama Central Headlines
- In case you missed it: Former Alabama Coach Ray Perkins Passes Away at 79
- In case you missed it: Watch: Jaylen Waddle Rehabbing From Ankle Injury in Weight Room
Did you notice?
- What did Collin Sexton do during the quarantine?
- Broncos coach Vic Fangio provides some insight into Jerry Jeudy's struggles of late:
- Bengals offensive lineman Jonah Williams was placed on injured reserve with a right knee injury and his season is likely over with.
- Tight end Hale Hentges was signed to the Minnesota Vikings 53-man roster.
- Former Alabama player Sam Shade was named the AHSAA 6A Coach of the Year after leading Pinson Valley to a state title last Friday inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.
- Check out this video feature on former Crimson Tide tailback Shaun Alexander:
- You think Jalen Hurts is ready for his first start in the NFL?
On this date in Crimson Tide history:
December 10, 1968: Former Alabama quarterback Dr. Pat Trammell died from cancer in a Birmingham hospital. He was 29. “This is the saddest day of my life," a tearful Paul W. “Bear” Bryant said.
December 10, 1993: Eddie Jackson was born in Lauderdale Lakes, Fla.
December 10, 2019: Broadcaster Eli Gold received the Chris Schenkel Award for excellence in broadcasting at the National Football Foundation (NFF) Annual Awards Dinner.
Crimson Tide quote of the day
Dec. 10: "He can't run, he can't pass, and he can't kick - all he can do is beat you." – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant on Pat Trammel, the starting quarterback for the 1961 national champions.