Crimson Tide Roll Call: Dec. 11, 2019

• Broadcaster Eli Gold received the Chris Schenkel Award for excellence in broadcasting at the National Football Foundation (NFF) Annual Awards Dinner.

• Former Alabama walk-on running back Derrick Gore was signed to the practice squad of the Washington Redskins.

• It’s not Alabama-specific, but former Auburn coach Chad Morris was hired to be the Auburn offensive coordinator, former Ole Miss coach is the new Georgia offensive line coach, and after being called the frontrunner LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda is reportedly not expected to be the next head coach at UNLV.

• ABC/ESPN announced its bowl lineup for announcers, with Dave Pasch, Greg McElroy and Tom Luginbill handling the Citrus Bowl between Alabama and Michigan. McElroy’s final game as a player was the same game at the end of the 2010 season, only then it was called the Capital One Bowl.

• New Sports Illustrated Director for All-America John Garcia joined The Game with Ryan Fowler to talk about Bryce Young: "I think Bryce showed the ability to command the offense regardless of whose around him. His consistencies from junior to senior year was really important."

• USA Today named Nick Saban its Coach of the Decade (for all sports, not just college football).

• Calvin Ridley was placed on injured reserve, officially ending his season.

• Alabama freshman Alyiah Wells was an honorable mention All-South Region selection by the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA). Wells started all 29 matches during her debut campaign at middle blocker with a team-leading .316 hitting percentage. Her 109 blocks led all SEC freshmen and ranked fifth overall.

• Women’s basketball redshirt junior center Shelby Gibson is out indefinitely after suffering a foot injury. In nine appearances she’s averaging 6.2 minutes, 2.6 points and 2.1 rebounds per game off the bench for the Crimson Tide. Gibson sat out last year due to NCAA transfer rules after playing her first two yers at Ole Miss.

• The Alabama gymnastics team announced it will hold its Crimson & White Preview on Dec. 18 at 6 p.m. in Coleman Coliseum. Admission is free, with doors opening at 5 p.m.

• I suddenly don’t feel so bad about taking a practice shot every once in a while …

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

December 11, 1971: Among those signing letters-of-intent to play for Alabama were Leroy Cook, a 6-4, 190-pound prospect from Abbeville, and Woodrow Lowe, a 6-1, 185-pound player from Phenix City.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“I feel like a lot of players have a chip on their shoulder, even though we won the national championship. We all want to strive to be the best players at our positions. That’s just the mentality that we have at that school and that program that Coach Saban instilled in us.” – Former Alabama guard Chance Warmack (2009-12)

