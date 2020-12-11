All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Dec. 11, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics
Today is ... National App Day 

BamaCentral Headlines

Did you notice?

  • Three former University of Alabama standouts were named their respective NFL team's Walter Payton Man of the Year (Dalvin Tomlinson - New York Giants, Bradley Bozeman - Baltimore Ravens, Jonathan Allen - Washington Football Team). 
  • Former Alabama running back Damien Harris was one of the lone bright spots in the New England Patriots' 24-3 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. He rushed 11 times for 50 yards. 
  • The Minnesota Vikings officially announced the Hale Hentges' signing:
  • Kira Lewis Jr. is fitting in nicely in New Orleans:
  • Nate Oats' wife, Crystal, chimes in on what the Crimson Tide coach had to say about playing in a pandemic:

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

December 11, 1971: Among those signing letters-of-intent to play for Alabama were Leroy Cook, a 6-4, 190-pound prospect from Abbeville, and Woodrow Lowe, a 6-1, 185-pound player from Phenix City.

Crimson Tide quote of the day

Dec. 11: “I feel like a lot of players have a chip on their shoulder, even though we won the national championship. We all want to strive to be the best players at our positions. That’s just the mentality that we have at that school and that program that Coach Saban instilled in us.” – Former Alabama guard Chance Warmack (2009-12)

Woodrow Lowe
