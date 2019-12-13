Crimson Tide Roll Call: Dec. 13, 2019

Today is … National Guard Birthday

• Justin Thomas, playing again with Tiger Woods, made a clutch 17-foot putt on the final hole to clinch a crucial comeback point for Team USA at the Presidents Cup in Australia. The International Team leads 6.5-3.5 heading into Saturday, but the Americans may have turned the momentum.

• Collin Sexton also had a big night, with 28 points against the Spurs:

• Not to be outdone, Mark Ingram II, on the 10-year anniversary of winning the Heisman Trophy:

• First-round draft Jonah Williams (shoulder) practiced for the first time during the regular season with the Cincinnati Bengals. However, he’s still on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform​ list.

• The Detroit Lions placed defensive lineman Da’Shawn Hand (elbow/ankle) on the injured reserve, ending his season.

• Dont’a Hightower liked the Nick Saban-Bill Belichick documentary:

• Raekwon Davis is pretty proud …

• Alabama softball announced the addition of freshman outfielder Mary Greg Anderson to the team for the 2020 season. “She is going to provide depth in the outfield and speed on the base paths,” Crimson Tide coach Patrick Murphy said in a release. “She’s an outstanding young lady with a family history of Alabama graduates.”

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

December 13, 1969: Wilbur Jackson, a running back from Ozark, and Bo Mathews, a back from Huntsville, became the first two black football players to sign with Alabama. Both signed SEC letters of intent. – Bryant Museum

December 13, 1989: Courtney Upshaw was born in Eufala, Ala.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"To me it's kind of like mouse manure when you're up to your ears in elephant doo-doo." – Nick Saban’s reaction to an NCAA rule capping the number of headsets that could be worn on the sidelines

• Alabama women’s basketball player Megan Abrams might be happy that finals are over: