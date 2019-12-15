Crimson Tide Roll Call: Dec. 15, 2019

Today is … Bill of Rights Day.

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

· Women’s basketball: North Carolina at Alabama, 2 p.m., CT, SEC Network+, Live Video, Live Audio, Live Stats

Crimson Tide results

Men’s basketball: Penn State 73, Alabama 71

• Although Justin Thomas look a 2 and 1 loss to Cameron Smith, Team USA completed an impressive comeback to win the Presidents Cup, 16-14. Out of the five matches Thomas played it was his only defeat (3-1-1), while the U.S. went 6-2-4 during the singles matches against the International Team.

• Alabama held a 10-0 lead entering the fourth quarter but Mississippi rallied for a 17-16 win on a blocked extra point in overtime during the 33rd Annual Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Football Classic in Hattiesburg, Miss.

• The Shrine Bowl announced the addition of Alabama defensive back Shyheim Carter to the roster, joining offensive lineman Matt Womack.

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

December 15, 1928: Fullback Butch Avinger was born in Beatrice, Ala.

December 15, 1953: Alabama announcer Eli Gold was born in Brooklyn, N.Y.

December 15, 1982: Paul W. “Bear” Bryant officially announced his retirement as Alabama’s head coach. Former Crimson Tide Ray Perkins was named his successor.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“The first thing a football coach needs when he’s starting out is a wife who’s willing to put up with a whole lot of neglect. The second thing is a five-year contract.” – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

Tua Tagovailoa received one first-place vote for the Heisman Trophy and finished 10 overall, while former Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Hurts finished second.

On this date three years ago ...