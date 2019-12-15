Bama Central
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Dec. 15, 2019

Alabama Athletics
Christopher Walsh

Today is … Bill of Rights Day.

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

· Women’s basketball: North Carolina at Alabama, 2 p.m., CT, SEC Network+, Live Video, Live Audio, Live Stats

Crimson Tide results

Men’s basketball: Penn State 73, Alabama 71

BamaCentral Daily Video

Did you notice?

• Although Justin Thomas look a 2 and 1 loss to Cameron Smith, Team USA completed an impressive comeback to win the Presidents Cup, 16-14. Out of the five matches Thomas played it was his only defeat (3-1-1), while the U.S. went 6-2-4 during the singles matches against the International Team.

• Alabama held a 10-0 lead entering the fourth quarter but Mississippi rallied for a 17-16 win on a blocked extra point in overtime during the 33rd Annual Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Football Classic in Hattiesburg, Miss.

• The Shrine Bowl announced the addition of Alabama defensive back Shyheim Carter to the roster, joining offensive lineman Matt Womack.

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

December 15, 1928: Fullback Butch Avinger was born in Beatrice, Ala.

December 15, 1953: Alabama announcer Eli Gold was born in Brooklyn, N.Y.

December 15, 1982: Paul W. “Bear” Bryant officially announced his retirement as Alabama’s head coach. Former Crimson Tide Ray Perkins was named his successor.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“The first thing a football coach needs when he’s starting out is a wife who’s willing to put up with a whole lot of neglect. The second thing is a five-year contract.” – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

We’ll leave you with this …

Tua Tagovailoa received one first-place vote for the Heisman Trophy and finished 10 overall, while former Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Hurts finished second. 

On this date three years ago ... 

Jalen Hurts cover Sports Illustrated, Dec. 15, 2016
