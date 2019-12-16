Crimson Tide Roll Call: Dec. 16, 2019

Today is … National Chocolate-Covered Anything Day

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

Swimming: Alabama at Auburn Diving Invitational, all day

Crimson Tide results

Women’s basketball: Alabama 83, North Carolina 77

BamaCentral Daily Video

Did you notice?

• The game-clinching interception in the end zone by Buffalo was made by former Alabama cornerback Levi Wallace, who didn’t have a scholarship offer coming out of high school. With the win, the Bills clinched a playoff spot.

• Kenyan Drake had a career-high 137 yards on 22 carries and four touchdowns against the Browns.

… by the way, in the same game:

• Julio Jones had 13 receptions for 134 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winner, during the Atlanta Falcons' 29-22 win over San Francisco. He has 11,881 receiving yards since entering the NFL in 2011 and surpassed Torry Holt (11,864) and Jerry Rice (11,776) for the most receiving yards by a player in his first nine seasons in NFL history. His 780 receptions over the same time period only trails Marvin Harrison (845), Antonio Brown (837) and Holt (805).

• During ESPN’s annual “Herbie Awards,” college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit gave out his highest honor of the year to an Alabama player:

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

December 16, 1988: Award-winning linebacker Derrick Thomas had a whirlwind day, traveling to Cincinnati to accept the trophy as CBS's Defensive Player of the Year and then Washington, D.C. to accept the Pigskin Club's Award as the nation's best lineman/linebacker. The subsequent day he returned to Tuscaloosa to travel with the team to El Paso for the Sun Bowl, where Alabama would face Army. – Bryant Museum.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“I just want to thank God for blessing me with some athletic talent and letting me play for the University of Alabama.” — Derrick Thomas while accepting the Butkus Award in 1988.

We’ll leave you with this …

• Sunday was the final NFL game at Oakland (again).