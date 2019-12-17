Crimson Tide Roll Call: Dec. 17, 2019

Today is … National Maple Syrup Day

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

• Swimming: Alabama at Auburn Diving Invitational, all day

• Women’s basketball, Annual 5 Grade Fastbreak Game: Bethune-Cookman at Alabama, 11:30 a.m. CT, SEC Network+, Live Video, Live Audio, Live Stats

Crimson Tide results

No games scheduled

Did you notice?

• We’re all in, folks …

• ESPN recruiting expert Tom Luginbil on Alabama’s signing class: “I think the focus of Alabama, when you look at this class, a couple of things: Have to address on the offensive side of the ball projected losses early to the NFL. You have to prepare in advance of that. I think they've done it at quarterback. They've done it at wideout. And where do they need to improve on the defensive side of the ball? It's on the edges on the outside to create pass rush. I think that's what stands out about this class.”

• Minkah Fitzpatrick led all fan voting for the NFL Pro Bowl at free safety. Players for the game are determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches, which each counting a third. Pro Bowl rosters will be announced Tuesday (today) ,at 7 p.m. CT on the NFL Network.

• … and since we’re mentioning him, this was a huge compliment for Fitzpatrick:

• After dropping a career-high 23 points in Alabama’s 83-77 win over North Carolina, sophomore guard Brittany Davis was named the National Player of the Week by College Sports Madness. Davis was 10-of-12 from the floor, including a 3-of-5 clip from 3-point range. She also had a career high five rebounds.

• TopDrawerSoccer.com named Alabama’s Reyna Reyes to its all-freshman team.

• The rowing team signed Raegan Beightol out of Nashville.

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

December 17, 1960: Alabama and Texas played to a 3-3 draw in the Bluebonnet Bowl at Rice Stadium in Houston. A field goal by Tommy Brooker provided the Crimson Tide with its only points of the afternoon, but quarterback Bobby Skelton was convinced he scored a touchdown that would have been the difference between winning and the tie. "I had chalk all over my jersey when I got up," said Skelton, "I was in there."

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“I’ll go to my grave knowing I scored.” – Joe Namath on the quarterback sneak at the Orange Bowl at the end of the 1964 season.

