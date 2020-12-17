Crimson Tide Roll Call: Dec. 17, 2020

Today is ... Wright Brothers Day

BamaCentral Headlines

In case you missed it: Alabama Football Adds 24 Student-Athletes on First Day of Early Signing Period

Crimson Tide results

Women's basketball: Alabama 86, Nicholls State 46

Crimson Tide schedule

Swimming and diving: Kentucky at Alabama, 2 p.m, 4 p.m (CT), Watch, Listen, Live Stats

Did you notice?

Tua Tagovailoa called Jalen Hurts to congratulate him on his big win over the New Orleans Saints this past weekend:

Josh Jacobs really doesn't care about your fantasy team:

Bradley Bozeman getting some love from his teammates for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award:

Nick Saban isn't interested in changing his oatmeal cream pie routine:

Alabama swimming and diving welcome Kasia Norman to the program:

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

December 17, 1960: Alabama and Texas played to a 3-3 draw in the Bluebonnet Bowl at Rice Stadium in Houston. A field goal by Tommy Brooker provided the Crimson Tide with its only points of the afternoon, but quarterback Bobby Skelton was convinced he scored a touchdown that would have been the difference between winning and the tie. "I had chalk all over my jersey when I got up," said Skelton, "I was in there."

Crimson Tide quote of the day

Dec. 17: “I’ll go to my grave knowing I scored.” – Joe Namath on the quarterback sneak at the Orange Bowl at the end of the 1964 season.

