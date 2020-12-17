All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411
Search

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Dec. 17, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics
Author:
Publish date:

Today is ... Wright Brothers Day

BamaCentral Headlines

Crimson Tide results

Women's basketball: Alabama 86, Nicholls State 46

Crimson Tide schedule

Swimming and diving: Kentucky at Alabama, 2 p.m, 4 p.m (CT), Watch, Listen, Live Stats

Did you notice?

  • Tua Tagovailoa called Jalen Hurts to congratulate him on his big win over the New Orleans Saints this past weekend:
  • Josh Jacobs really doesn't care about your fantasy team:
  • Bradley Bozeman getting some love from his teammates for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award:
  • Nick Saban isn't interested in changing his oatmeal cream pie routine:
  • Alabama swimming and diving welcome Kasia Norman to the program:

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

December 17, 1960: Alabama and Texas played to a 3-3 draw in the Bluebonnet Bowl at Rice Stadium in Houston. A field goal by Tommy Brooker provided the Crimson Tide with its only points of the afternoon, but quarterback Bobby Skelton was convinced he scored a touchdown that would have been the difference between winning and the tie. "I had chalk all over my jersey when I got up," said Skelton, "I was in there."

Crimson Tide quote of the day

Dec. 17: “I’ll go to my grave knowing I scored.” – Joe Namath on the quarterback sneak at the Orange Bowl at the end of the 1964 season. 

We'll leave you with this ...

Generic basketball
ASWA

First ASWA Rankings of the 2020-21 Alabama High School Basketball Season

Ray Perkins and Joe Namath shake hands during the 1964 season
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Dec. 17, 2020

Alabama women's basketball Walker
All Things Bama

Jasmine Walker Scores 1,000th Career Point as Alabama tops Nicholls, 86-46

Alabama practice bag
Recruiting

Alabama Has No. 1 Recruiting Class According to Sports Illustrated All-American

120520_MFB_SabanNi_LSU_KG3911
All Things Bama

With Two Flips on Early Signing Day, Alabama Continues Winning Against LSU

SEC Logo, Alabama practice, December 15, 2020
All Things Bama

Alabama Football Adds 24 Student-Athletes on First Day of Early Signing Period

Christian Harris, Alabama practice, Nov. 18, 2020
All Things Bama

Alabama Football's Christian Harris and Evan Neal Remain Questionable for SEC Championship

khyree-5f3847b8836f805692001c77_Aug_15_2020_20_47_28
Recruiting

Talented JUCO DB Khyree Jackson Signs With Alabama Football

Derrick Henry/Jalen Hurts
Bama/NFL

Alabama Players in the NFL Tracker Week 15: Tua Tagovailoa Comments on Jalen Hurts' First Start