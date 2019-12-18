Crimson Tide Roll Call: Dec. 18, 2019

Today is … Answer the Telephone Like Buddy the Elf Day

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

• Swimming: Alabama at Auburn Diving Invitational, all day

• Men’s basketball, Birmingham Classic: Alabama at Samford, 6:30 p.m., CT, ESPN, Live Video, Live Audio, Live Stats

Crimson Tide results

Women’s basketball: Alabama 60, Bethune-Cookman 49

BamaCentral Daily Video

Did you notice?

• Christian Harris, Shane Lee and Evan Neal were named to the ESPN Freshman All-American Team.

• Seven former Crimson Tide players were selected for the NFL Pro Bowl, including Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones as starters. The others were Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry, New England Patriots linebacker Dont’a Hightower, Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey, Ravens running back Mark Ingram II and Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson. The Pro Bowl will be played at 2 p.m. CST Jan. 26 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

• Denver Broncos defensive back Kareem Jackson was suspended by the NFL for final two games of the 2019 regular season for violating the league’s Policy and Program on Substances of Abuse. Jackson was arrested for driving under the influence on Sept. 19. He plead guilty to driving while ability impaired on Monday.

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

December 18, 1971: Paul W. “Bear” Bryant announces running back Johnny Musso and defensive end Robin Parkhouse were selected as permanent team captains. The Football News also announced that Bryant had been chosen as its national Coach of the Year, with Musso the publication's Player of the Year.

December 18, 1971: Terry and Nick Saban were married (pssst, coach, don’t forget it’s your anniversary).

Alabama Athletics

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"If they're between the sidelines, Lee Roy will git 'em.” – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

We’ll leave you with this …