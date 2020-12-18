Crimson Tide Roll Call: Dec. 18, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama

BamaCentral Headlines

In case you missed it: Nick Saban Impressed by Florida Quarterback Kyle Trask

Crimson Tide results

Swimming and diving: Alabama earns seven wins over Kentucky

The Crimson Tide swimming and diving team closed out day one of its dual meet with Kentucky by sweeping the men’s and women’s 400 freestyle relays Thursday afternoon at the Don Gambril Olympic Pool in the Alabama Aquatic Center.

Morgan Scott, Flora Molnar, Kalia Antoniou and Jada Surrell won the women’s 400 freestyle relay by two seconds after stopping the clock at 3:19.51, while Matt King, Jonathan Berneburg, Sam DiSette and Andrew Shea clocked a 2:58.92 to notch a three-second victory in the men’s 400 freestyle relay.

Kensey McMahon got the Crimson Tide women started with a win in the 1,650 freestyle (16:20.33), while Kevin Li started the men out with a win off the 1-meter springboard (376.35 points).

CRIMSON TIDE WINS

In addition to its relay wins and the women’s 1,650 freestyle and men’s 1-meter board, the Crimson Tide won four additional events

Rhyan White dominated the women’s 200 backstroke, finishing nearly two seconds ahead of the field with a 1:54.10

Scott won the women’s 100 freestyle with a 49.28, while King won the men’s race with a 44.36

Derek Maas took top honors in the men’s 200 breaststroke, finishing more than three seconds better than second place

Crimson Tide schedule

Swimming and diving: vs Kentucky, 9 a.m & 4 p.m (CT), Watch, Listen, Live Stats

Did you notice?

Former Crimson Tide tailback Josh Jacobs finished with 76 rushing yards on 26 carries and caught three passes for 38 yards in the Las Vegas Raiders' overtime-loss to the Los Angeles Chargers last night. Here is his touchdown:

Alabama golf coach Jay Seawell made an appearance on NFL Live:

Due to COVID-19 issues inside the Coastal Carolina program, the Sun Belt title game between the No. 12 Chanticleers and No. 19 Louisiana-Lafayette is off. Both teams will be declared co-champions.

According to South African media outlet OFM, former Crimson Tide swimming Zane Waddell has retired from the sport due to the financial strains COVID-19 has put on South Africa's swimming federation.

Check out Kira Lewis Jr.'s most recent media availability with the media down in New Orleans:

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

December 18, 1971: Paul W. “Bear” Bryant announces running back Johnny Musso and defensive end Robin Parkhouse were selected as permanent team captains. The Football News also announced that Bryant had been chosen as its national Coach of the Year, with Musso the publication's Player of the Year.

December 18, 1971: Terry and Nick Saban were married (don’t forget it’s your anniversary, coach).

Crimson Tide quote of the day

Dec. 18: "If they're between the sidelines, Lee Roy will git 'em.” – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

