Crimson Tide Roll Call: Dec. 19, 2019

Alabama Athletics
Christopher Walsh

Today is … National Re-Gifting Day (it’s not our idea. However, per the National Day Calendar website today appears to be the most common day for companies to hold their annual employee/company holiday parties).

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

• Swimming: Alabama at Auburn Diving Invitational, all day

Crimson Tide results

Men’s basketball: Alabama 105, Samford 87

BamaCentral Daily Video

Did you notice?

• The Arizona Cardinals signed linebacker Jamey Mosley to their practice squad.

• Defensive back Maurice Smith was promoted from the Washington Redskins practice squad.

• Ok, we have to ask, who’s fingernails are these?

Alabama 2019 recruiting graphic
2019 Alabama football recruiting graphicAlabama Athletics

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

December 19, 1936: Crimson Tide basketball legend, and Major League Baseball player, Jack Kubiszyn was born in Buffalo, N.Y.

December 19, 1939: Mal Moore was born in Dozier, Ala.

December 19, 1959: In the first bowl appearance by an Alabama-coached Paul Bryant team, the Crimson Tide lost 7-0 to Penn State in Philadelphia's Liberty Bowl. A fake field goal touchdown pass by Galen Hall was the difference in the defensive struggle.

December 19, 1982: Mo Williams was born in Jackson, Miss.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“I don't remember saying another word. I don't remember hanging up the telephone or even leaving the phone booth. It was the saddest moment of my career. I just leaned up against the aging brick wall of the coffee shop and cried.” – Mal Moore on hearing the news of Paul W. “Bear” Bryant’s death

Kenyan Drake/Julio Jones Named BamaCentral Pro Athlete of the Week

Christopher Walsh

Kenyan Drake and Julio Jones the first split winners of the BamaCentral Pro Athlete of the Week

Instant analysis: Alabama Defeats Samford Thanks to John Petty's Hot Shooing Night

Tyler Martin

Alabama moves to 5-5 on the season after defeating Samford on Wednesday night

Alabama Gymnastics Team Gives a Glimpse at 2020 Season During Crimson and White Preview Meet

Allie Wright

The Team ran through four routines while also allowing each gymnast to be interviewed as the fans cheered on The Alabama Crimson Tide

Petty shoots Tide to road win

Cary L. Clark

Huntsville junior scored 39 in Tide's 105-87 win over Samford in Birmingham

Live Updates: Alabama Men's Basketball vs Samford in the Chick-fil-a Birmingham Classic

Tyler Martin

Alabama and Samford are set to tip off at 6:30 on SEC Network Plus

Breaking: Four-Star Running Back Jase McClellan Flips From Oklahoma to Alabama

Tyler Martin

Jase McClellan blosters Alabama's 2020 class on Early National Signing Day

Quick Hits: Nick Saban Updates Practices, Injuries and Signing Class

Christopher Walsh

DeVonta Smith and Christian Harris limited at practice, but expected to do more

Alabama Announces Signing 20 Players for Recruiting Class of 2020

UA_Athletics

Crimson Tide still has room to add more players as first day of Early Signing Period winds down

Practice Report: Alabama May Be Bulking Up on the Defensive Line for Michigan

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Tide freshman nose tackle D.J. Dale considered doubtful for Citrus Bowl, has yet to join bowl practices

Jerry Jeudy, Alex Leatherwood named first-team All-Americans by coaches

Christopher Walsh

Jaylen Waddle overlooked at returner by the AFCA, ensuring Alabama won't have a consensus All-American this season