Crimson Tide Roll Call: Dec. 19, 2019

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

• Swimming: Alabama at Auburn Diving Invitational, all day

Crimson Tide results

Men’s basketball: Alabama 105, Samford 87

• The Arizona Cardinals signed linebacker Jamey Mosley to their practice squad.

• Defensive back Maurice Smith was promoted from the Washington Redskins practice squad.

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

December 19, 1936: Crimson Tide basketball legend, and Major League Baseball player, Jack Kubiszyn was born in Buffalo, N.Y.

December 19, 1939: Mal Moore was born in Dozier, Ala.

December 19, 1959: In the first bowl appearance by an Alabama-coached Paul Bryant team, the Crimson Tide lost 7-0 to Penn State in Philadelphia's Liberty Bowl. A fake field goal touchdown pass by Galen Hall was the difference in the defensive struggle.

December 19, 1982: Mo Williams was born in Jackson, Miss.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“I don't remember saying another word. I don't remember hanging up the telephone or even leaving the phone booth. It was the saddest moment of my career. I just leaned up against the aging brick wall of the coffee shop and cried.” – Mal Moore on hearing the news of Paul W. “Bear” Bryant’s death

