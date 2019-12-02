Crimson Tide Roll Call: Dec. 2, 2019

Today is … Special Education Day

• Chris Stewart has returned to Twitter …

• Tennessee running back Derrick Henry rushed for 149 yards and a touchdown in the Titans' 31-17 win at Indianapolis. Henry, who rushed for 188 yards and two touchdowns in Week 10 and had 159 rushing yards with two rushing touchdowns in Week 12, is the fifth player in NFL history to record at least 145 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown in three consecutive games, joining Pro Football Hall of Famers Jim Brown (1958), Eric Dickerson (1984) and O.J. Simpson (1976), as well as Adrian Peterson (2012).

• How good has Josh Jacobs been this season? He’s the first Raiders’ rookie to top 1,000 rushing yards.

• Ryan Anderson was ejected for this hit:

• This one’s for Alabama soccer fans:

• Alabama’s Alyiah Wells was selected to the Southeastern Conference’s Volleyball All-Freshman team. She’s just the sixth player in program history to land the honor and the first since Hayley McSparin in 2016. She started all 29 matches at middle blocker with a team-leading .316 hitting percentage. Her 109 blocks led all SEC freshmen and ranked fifth overall.

• Auburn legend Pat Sullivan passed away Sunday. He was 69 years old.

Jimmy Bank/BamaCentral

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

December 2, 1967: After torrential rains left Legion Field as a virtual quagmire, Alabama and Auburn had a defensive showdown in the Iron Bowl. With the Tigers leading 3-0 with 11:49 left in the fourth quarter, Kenny Stabler ran through the mud 47 yards for a game-winning touchdown in a 7-3 Iron Bowl battle. – Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“Coach Bryant always taught us we were special and never to accept being ordinary. I think that is one thing that has sustained Alabama through the years. Players with ordinary ability feeling somehow, someway they would find it within themselves to make a play to help Alabama win a football game. There is no way to describe the pride an Alabama player feels in himself and the tradition of the school.” — Kenny Stabler

