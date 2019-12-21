Bama Central
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Dec. 21, 2019

Alabama freshman running back Keiland Robinson runs a drill during Friday's practice. Alabama Athletics
Christopher Walsh

Today is … Winter Solstice. Fittingly, it’s also National Flashlight Day.

· Men’s basketball, Rocket City Classic: Alabama vs. Belmont, 2:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network, Live Video, Live Audio

• Women’s basketball: Alabama 85, Radford 51

• The National Quarterback Club named Mater Dei (Calif.) senior and Alabama signee Bryce Young as the 2019 High School Quarterback of the Year.

• The SEC game of the week will no longer be on CBS after 2023. Sports Business Journal first reported that after making a bid worth approximately $300 million annual, the network pulled out of the negotiations when it because obvious that was going to be outbid by ABC/ESPN.

• Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman James Carpenter (concussion) was placed on injured reserve, ending his season.

• Alabama graduate Steve Shaw, who has served as the Coordinator of Football Officials for the SEC for nearly a decade, has been named college football's next national coordinator of officials. Shaw has also served as the NCAA Secretary-Rules Editor for Football since 2017. He’ll succeed Rogers Redding ,who announced his retirement in October after nine years as national coordinator.

• The soccer team announced that goaltender McKinley Crone has transferred from Oklahoma.

• Former Alabama great Don Hutson was named to the NFL 100 All-Time Team

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

December 21, 1934: Alabama tackle Bill Young suffered an appendicitis attack in Del Rio, Tex., as the Crimson Tide traveled to Pasadena for the Rose Bowl to face Stanford. Another Crimson Tide player, Jim Whatley, was also under doctor's care but was expected to be ready for the January 1 showdown. – Bryant Museum

December 21, 1989: Alabama’s first Heisman Trophy winner, Mark Ingram Jr., was born in Hackensack, N.J.

December 21, 1992: Ha Ha Clinton-Dix was born in Orlando.

December 21, 1997: Quinnen Williams was born in Birmingham Ala.

“I think that anybody who comes out of Coach Saban’s program is a little ahead of the curve because of how he develops his players physically, mentally and as men.” – Mark Ingram II, Alabama’s first Heisman Trophy winner.

Practice Report: Early Enrollee Jahquez Robinson Already Learning the Defense

Shorthanded Crimson Tide threw newcomer Jahquez Robinson into the mix for individual drills

NCAA grants Alabama linebacker Joshua McMillon extra year of eligibility

Crimson Tide interior linebacker Joshua McMillon's application for a hardship medical waiver approved

Alabama Shows Out During the Second Half to Claim Fourth-Straight Victory Against Radford

Junior Jasmine Walker led the Crimson Tide to the win with 14 points

Just A Minute: There's A Lot More Going on Here Than Football

Alabama defensive lineman Raekwon Davis has no regrets about coming back and earning his degree

Alabama's Limited Players Gearing Up During Bowl Practices

Crimson Tide hits midway point of on-campus workouts for the Citrus Bowl

Jaylen Waddle Named First-Team All-American by FWAA

Jaylen Waddle Named First-Team All-American by FWAA

Tale of the Coaching Tape: Nick Saban vs. Earl “Red” Blaik

Comparing the Alabama coach's numbers to the all-time greats on the 150th anniversary of college football

All Things Bama Podcast: SI All-American's John Garcia, Jr. Breaks Down Alabama's Early National Signing Day

All Things Bama is available on Spotify, Google Podcasts, and Anchor

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Dec. 20 2019

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Kenyan Drake/Julio Jones Named BamaCentral Pro Athlete of the Week

Kenyan Drake and Julio Jones the first split winners of the BamaCentral Pro Athlete of the Week