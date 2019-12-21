Crimson Tide Roll Call: Dec. 21, 2019

Today is … Winter Solstice. Fittingly, it’s also National Flashlight Day.

· Men’s basketball, Rocket City Classic: Alabama vs. Belmont, 2:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network, Live Video, Live Audio

• Women’s basketball: Alabama 85, Radford 51

• The National Quarterback Club named Mater Dei (Calif.) senior and Alabama signee Bryce Young as the 2019 High School Quarterback of the Year.

• The SEC game of the week will no longer be on CBS after 2023. Sports Business Journal first reported that after making a bid worth approximately $300 million annual, the network pulled out of the negotiations when it because obvious that was going to be outbid by ABC/ESPN.

• Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman James Carpenter (concussion) was placed on injured reserve, ending his season.

• Alabama graduate Steve Shaw, who has served as the Coordinator of Football Officials for the SEC for nearly a decade, has been named college football's next national coordinator of officials. Shaw has also served as the NCAA Secretary-Rules Editor for Football since 2017. He’ll succeed Rogers Redding ,who announced his retirement in October after nine years as national coordinator.

• The soccer team announced that goaltender McKinley Crone has transferred from Oklahoma.

• Former Alabama great Don Hutson was named to the NFL 100 All-Time Team

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

December 21, 1934: Alabama tackle Bill Young suffered an appendicitis attack in Del Rio, Tex., as the Crimson Tide traveled to Pasadena for the Rose Bowl to face Stanford. Another Crimson Tide player, Jim Whatley, was also under doctor's care but was expected to be ready for the January 1 showdown. – Bryant Museum

December 21, 1989: Alabama’s first Heisman Trophy winner, Mark Ingram Jr., was born in Hackensack, N.J.

December 21, 1992: Ha Ha Clinton-Dix was born in Orlando.

December 21, 1997: Quinnen Williams was born in Birmingham Ala.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“I think that anybody who comes out of Coach Saban’s program is a little ahead of the curve because of how he develops his players physically, mentally and as men.” – Mark Ingram II, Alabama’s first Heisman Trophy winner.

