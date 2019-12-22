Crimson Tide Roll Call: Dec. 22, 2019

Today is … National Date Nut Bread Day.

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

Crimson Tide results

Men’s basketball: Alabama 92, Belmont 72

Did you notice?

• The Oakland Raiders promoted former Alabama offensive lineman Lester Cotton Sr. to their active roster.

• Alabama running back signee Jase McClellan had 25 carries for 218 yards and two touchdowns to lead Aledo (Texas) to a state title with a 45-42 victory over Fort Bend Marshall.

• Alabama commitment Drew Sanders nearly pulled in this Hail Mary to win a state title:

• Because we’re always looking for a way to get the work “Ugandan” into the Roll Call:

• Just because:

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

December 22, 1894: SEC schools began athletic competition with one another as members of the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Association. Seven institutions (Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Sewanee and Vanderbilt) attended the SIAA organizational meeting of faculty representatives, called by Dr. William L. Dudley of Vanderbilt, in Atlanta.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"My biggest thrill in college was the first time he called me by [my] name on the field." – Former Crimson Tide wide receiver Keith Pugh about Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

