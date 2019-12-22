Bama Central
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Dec. 22, 2019

Christopher Walsh

Today is … National Date Nut Bread Day.

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

No games scheduled

Crimson Tide results

Men’s basketball: Alabama 92, Belmont 72

BamaCentral Daily Video

Did you notice?

• The Oakland Raiders promoted former Alabama offensive lineman Lester Cotton Sr. to their active roster.

• Alabama running back signee Jase McClellan had 25 carries for 218 yards and two touchdowns to lead Aledo (Texas) to a state title with a 45-42 victory over Fort Bend Marshall.

• Alabama commitment Drew Sanders nearly pulled in this Hail Mary to win a state title:

• Because we’re always looking for a way to get the work “Ugandan” into the Roll Call:

• Just because:

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

December 22, 1894: SEC schools began athletic competition with one another as members of the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Association. Seven institutions (Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Sewanee and Vanderbilt) attended the SIAA organizational meeting of faculty representatives, called by Dr. William L. Dudley of Vanderbilt, in Atlanta.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"My biggest thrill in college was the first time he called me by [my] name on the field." – Former Crimson Tide wide receiver Keith Pugh about Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

We’ll leave you with this …

Led by Hometown Guards Kira Lewis, Jr., John Petty, Jr., Alabama Rockets Past Belmont, 92-72

Tyler Martin

Alabama men's basketball defeated Belmont on Saturday afternoon thanks to a 40-12 run over a 12 minute stretch

Live Updates: Alabama Men's Basketball Takes On Belmont in the Rocket City Classic

Tyler Martin

Live updates from the Von Braun Center in Huntsville as the Crimson Tide takes on the Belmont Bruins

Practice Report: Early Enrollee Jahquez Robinson Already Learning the Defense

Christopher Walsh

Shorthanded Crimson Tide threw newcomer Jahquez Robinson into the mix for individual drills

Eligibility Tracker: Who's Coming and Going from the Crimson Tide

Christopher Walsh

Alabama's roster is in a state of flux as the 2019 season winds down and the recruiting Class of 2020 is still being finalized

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Dec. 21, 2019

Christopher Walsh

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

NCAA grants Alabama linebacker Joshua McMillon extra year of eligibility

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Tide interior linebacker Joshua McMillon's application for a hardship medical waiver approved

Alabama Shows Out During the Second Half to Claim Fourth-Straight Victory Against Radford

Allie Wright

Junior Jasmine Walker led the Crimson Tide to the win with 14 points

Just A Minute: There's A Lot More Going on Here Than Football

Christopher Walsh

Alabama defensive lineman Raekwon Davis has no regrets about coming back and earning his degree

Alabama's Limited Players Gearing Up During Bowl Practices

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Tide hits midway point of on-campus workouts for the Citrus Bowl

Jaylen Waddle Named First-Team All-American by FWAA

Christopher Walsh

Jaylen Waddle Named First-Team All-American by FWAA