Crimson Tide Roll Call: Dec. 23, 2019

• After notching a career-high 137 rushing yards last week, Arizona Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake topped that with 166 on 24 carries to help lead a 27-13 victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

• Another week, another milestone for Julio Jones, who became the 27 player in NFL history to reach 12,000 receiving yards. He did it in 125 games, making him the fastest to do so. It took Jerry Rice 142.

• Meanwhile, tight end Hale Hentges had his first NFL career touchdown reception:

• Mark Ingram II became the third former Alabama running back to top 1,000 rushing yards this season:

December 23, 1926: Alabama's All-Southern conference center Gordon "Sherlock" Holmes was striken with an appendicitis in El Paso, Tex., while the team was en route to Pasadena for the Rose Bowl showdown with Stanford. Sophomore Babe Pearce was tabbed to fill in for Holmes, who told doctors he was going to catch the next train to Pasadena to be with the Crimson Tide.

“I'll never forget going to the Rose Bowl. I remember everything about it. We were on the train and Coach [Frank] Thomas was talking to three coaches and Red Heard, the athletic director at LSU. Coach Thomas said, ‘Red, this is my best football player. This is the best player on my team.' Well, shoot, I could have gone right out the top. He was getting me ready. And I was, too. I would have gone out there and killed myself for Alabama that day." – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

