Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Dec. 23, 2019

Christopher Walsh

Today is … Festivus. Also, Hanukah begins 

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

No games scheduled

Crimson Tide results

No scheduled games

BamaCentral Daily Video

Did you notice?

• After notching a career-high 137 rushing yards last week, Arizona Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake topped that with 166 on 24 carries to help lead a 27-13 victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

• Another week, another milestone for Julio Jones, who became the 27 player in NFL history to reach 12,000 receiving yards. He did it in 125 games, making him the fastest to do so. It took Jerry Rice 142.

• Meanwhile, tight end Hale Hentges had his first NFL career touchdown reception:

• Mark Ingram II became the third former Alabama running back to top 1,000 rushing yards this season:

• Check out DeAndrew White: …

• … and Cam Sims

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

December 23, 1926: Alabama's All-Southern conference center Gordon "Sherlock" Holmes was striken with an appendicitis in El Paso, Tex., while the team was en route to Pasadena for the Rose Bowl showdown with Stanford. Sophomore Babe Pearce was tabbed to fill in for Holmes, who told doctors he was going to catch the next train to Pasadena to be with the Crimson Tide.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“I'll never forget going to the Rose Bowl. I remember everything about it. We were on the train and Coach [Frank] Thomas was talking to three coaches and Red Heard, the athletic director at LSU. Coach Thomas said, ‘Red, this is my best football player. This is the best player on my team.' Well, shoot, I could have gone right out the top. He was getting me ready. And I was, too. I would have gone out there and killed myself for Alabama that day." – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

We’ll leave you with this …

Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

ASWA'S 2019 All-State Football Teams

Christopher Walsh

The Alabama Sports Writers Association announces its 2019 All-State football teams

Recruiting Corner: Jase McClellan Tops Off Senior Season With Title and Several Alabama Signees Make ASWA All-State Team

Tyler Martin

News and updates from the recruiting trail

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Dec. 22, 2019

Christopher Walsh

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Led by Hometown Guards Kira Lewis, Jr., John Petty, Jr., Alabama Rockets Past Belmont, 92-72

Tyler Martin

Alabama men's basketball defeated Belmont on Saturday afternoon thanks to a 40-12 run over a 12 minute stretch

Live Updates: Alabama Men's Basketball Takes On Belmont in the Rocket City Classic

Tyler Martin

Live updates from the Von Braun Center in Huntsville as the Crimson Tide takes on the Belmont Bruins

Practice Report: Early Enrollee Jahquez Robinson Already Learning the Defense

Christopher Walsh

Shorthanded Crimson Tide threw newcomer Jahquez Robinson into the mix for individual drills

Eligibility Tracker: Who's Coming and Going from the Crimson Tide

Christopher Walsh

Alabama's roster is in a state of flux as the 2019 season winds down and the recruiting Class of 2020 is still being finalized

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Dec. 21, 2019

Christopher Walsh

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

NCAA grants Alabama linebacker Joshua McMillon extra year of eligibility

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Tide interior linebacker Joshua McMillon's application for a hardship medical waiver approved

Alabama Shows Out During the Second Half to Claim Fourth-Straight Victory Against Radford

Allie Wright

Junior Jasmine Walker led the Crimson Tide to the win with 14 points