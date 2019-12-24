Crimson Tide Roll Call: Dec. 24, 2019

Today is … Christmas Eve (What? You wanted National Eggnog Day?)

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

No games scheduled

Crimson Tide results

No scheduled games

BamaCentral Daily Video

Did you notice?

• He’s no Henry Ruggs III (but also plays a different position):

• Joe Namath and Bart Starr are among the 22 quarterback finalists for the NFL 100 All-Time Team.

• Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh announced that running back Mark Ingram II suffered a moderate calf strain and likely won’t play in the team’s regular-season finale. The Ravens, who have already clinched a first-round bye, hope to have him back for the playoffs.

• Former Crimson Tide football staffer Charlie Weis Jr. has been named the new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at South Florida.

• Meanwhile …

• Collin Sexton scored 25 points against the Atlanta Hawks

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

December 24, 1988: Behind a record-setting performance by senior quarterback David Smith, Alabama rallied to defeat Army 29-28 in the Sun Bowl, capping a 9-3 season. Smith who completed 33 of 52 passes for 412 yards was selected as the game's MVP, while senior linebacker Derrick Thomas, who blocked a pair of field goals, was named the defensive MVP.

Image courtesy of Jimmy Bank

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“We didn't expect to have to pass this much, but had to when they stopped the run. I didn't mind, as I had a great time throwing all those passes.'' – Alabama quarterback David Smith after the 1988 Sun Bowl.

We’ll leave you with this …