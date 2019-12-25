Crimson Tide Roll Call: Dec. 25, 2019

Today is … Christmas

• The Pittsburgh Steelers signed center J.C. Hassenauer from their practice squad, making him eligible to play in this weekend’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

December 25, 1945: Kenny Stabler was born in Foley, Ala.

December 25, 1986: Christmas Day marked the end of the Ray Perkins regime at Alabama as the Crimson Tide rolled to a 28-6 win over Washington in the Sun Bowl. Senior linebacker Cornelius Bennett was chosen as the game's MVP.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"I started my life third and long. I skipped practices. I got kicked off my high-school team. I got kicked off my college team. I left pro football in 1969. I've had third and 15 my whole life. Everybody's had rocky moments from day one. But sometimes you pick up third and long, and that's where you make your money. That's where the satisfaction comes, from the game and from life.” – Kenny Stabler

Many sports journalists around the nation went to bed last night absolutely heartbroken. Please keep the family and friends of ESPN reporter Ed Aschoff in your hearts and prayers. The 34-year-old passed away from pneumonia Tuesday, on his 34 birthday.