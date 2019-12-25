Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Dec. 25, 2019

Christopher Walsh

Today is … Christmas

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

No games scheduled

Crimson Tide results

No games scheduled

BamaCentral Daily Video

Did you notice?

• The Pittsburgh Steelers signed center J.C. Hassenauer from their practice squad, making him eligible to play in this weekend’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.

• So much for Dan Marino giving his offensive linemen gloves …

• Ok, we just like this …

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

December 25, 1945: Kenny Stabler was born in Foley, Ala.

December 25, 1986: Christmas Day marked the end of the Ray Perkins regime at Alabama as the Crimson Tide rolled to a 28-6 win over Washington in the Sun Bowl. Senior linebacker Cornelius Bennett was chosen as the game's MVP.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"I started my life third and long. I skipped practices. I got kicked off my high-school team. I got kicked off my college team. I left pro football in 1969. I've had third and 15 my whole life. Everybody's had rocky moments from day one. But sometimes you pick up third and long, and that's where you make your money. That's where the satisfaction comes, from the game and from life.” – Kenny Stabler

We’ll leave you with this …

Many sports journalists around the nation went to bed last night absolutely heartbroken. Please keep the family and friends of ESPN reporter Ed Aschoff in your hearts and prayers. The 34-year-old passed away from pneumonia Tuesday, on his 34 birthday.

Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from BamaCentral!

Christopher Walsh

Happy holidays from all our families to yours. Merry Christmas!

Tale of the Coaching Tape: Nick Saban vs. Woody Hayes

Christopher Walsh

Comparing the Alabama coach's numbers to the all-time greats on the 150th anniversary of college football

The "Snake" Is Not Forgotten

J. Bank

Christmas Day would have been Ken Stabler's 74th birthday.

Top 10 Tide Moments of the Decade: No. 8 Nick Saban Becomes the Dean of SEC Coaches

Christopher Walsh

Among Nick Saban's Greatest accomplishments at Alabama over the years, settling down was one few thought he could do

Dylan Moses Gives Timetable for Announcing Draft Plans

Christopher Walsh

Alabama linebacker lets everyone know when he'll announce if he'll come back

Tale of the Coaching Tape: Nick Saban vs. Frank Leahy

Christopher Walsh

Comparing the Alabama coach's numbers to the all-time greats on the 150th anniversary of college football

Julio Jones is the Bama Central Pro Athlete of the Week

Christopher Walsh

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones reached another major NFL milestone while helping lead a 24-12 victory over Jacksonville

Tale of the Coaching Tape: Nick Saban vs. Amos Alonzo Stagg

Christopher Walsh

Comparing the Alabama coach's numbers to the all-time greats on the 150th anniversary of college football

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Dec. 24, 2019

Christopher Walsh

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Top 10 Tide Moments of the Decade: No. 9 Alabama Snatches Victory in 2012 SEC Title Game

Christopher Walsh

Freshman Amari Cooper scored the game-winning touchdown as the Bulldogs weren't able to counter during the final seconds