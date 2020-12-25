All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Dec. 25, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics
Today is ... Christmas Day

BamaCentral Headlines

Did you notice?

  • Former Alabama standout Jedrick Wills Jr. was placed on the Cleveland Browns COVID-19/Reserve List:
  • Derrick Henry is something else:
  • Here's why Don Hutson is the greatest receiver in NFL history:
  • Greg Cosell breaks down Jalen Hurt's first two starts:
  • Henry Ruggs II was activated from the Las Vegas Raiders COVID-19/Reserve List and he will be eligible to play on Sunday.

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

December 25, 1945: Kenny Stabler was born in Foley, Ala.

December 25, 1986: Christmas Day marked the end of the Ray Perkins regime at Alabama as the Crimson Tide rolled to a 28-6 win over Washington in the Sun Bowl. Senior linebacker Cornelius Bennett was chosen as the game's MVP.

Crimson Tide quote of the day

Dec 25: "I started my life third and long. I skipped practices. I got kicked off my high-school team. I got kicked off my college team. I left pro football in 1969. I've had third and 15 my whole life. Everybody's had rocky moments from day one. But sometimes you pick up third and long, and that's where you make your money. That's where the satisfaction comes, from the game and from life.” – Kenny Stabler

We'll leave you with this ...

Minkah Fitzpatrick on Sports Illustrated cover, December 25, 2017
