Crimson Tide Roll Call: Dec. 26, 2019

Did you notice?

• The Alabama football team will travel to Orlando on Thursday morning and participate in its first on-site practice for the Citrus Bowl.

• Suggested reading from the Charlotte Observer: How Panthers rookie Christian Miller became bigger than Superman to 11-year-old Jaden

• Derrick Henry played Santa at a Burlington store in Nashville:

• You want to know how she got to be so good?

• Never … gets … old …

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

December 26, 1930: Alabama's football team was the guest of former player Johnny Mack Brown at MGM Studios where Brown and Wallace Beery were starring in a gangster movie. The players caused a ruckus by laughing out loud when the former Alabama star escorted one of the gangster's girlfriends on stage, and some were overheard saying, "He gets paid to have such fun." After the studio visit, Wallace Wade took his squad to Occidental Field for a scrimmage in preparation for the upcoming Rose Bowl game against Washington State. – Bryant Museum

December 26, 1982: Kenneth Darby was born in Huntsville, Ala.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"It's not the will to win that matters – everybody has that. It's the will to prepare to win that matters." – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

