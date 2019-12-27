Bama Central
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Dec. 27, 2019

Alabama Athletics
Christopher Walsh

Today is … National Fruitcake Day

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

No games scheduled

Crimson Tide results

No scheduled games

BamaCentral Daily Video

Did you notice?

• Alabama arrived at Orlando for the Citrus Bowl and held its first practice. 

Alabama arrives in Orlando for the Citrus Bowl
Alabama Athletics

• Josh Jacobs ended up in the hospital on Christmas. Per the Raiders: “Josh Jacobs woke up with discomfort in his leg on Wednesday, and he was evaluated and treated for a superficial skin infection.” Despite having surgery he hasn’t been ruled out for Sunday’s game.

• Sports Illustrated recruiting guru John Garcia Jr. joined host Josh Bean for The Iron Pod, AL.com's podcast dedicated to all things Alabama and Auburn.

• Per numerous reports including the Associated press, Dan Enos will no longer the offensive coordinator at Miami due to a "mutual parting of ways." After losing to Louisiana Tech, Miami AD Blake James issued a statement that didn't make things look good for the rest of the coaches either:

• John Hannah was Alabama’s lone representative on ESPN’s All-Time All-America team for college football's 150th anniversary. Derrick Thomas and Cornelius Bennett were both second-team selections.

• Former Alabama golfer Bud Cauley got engaged to Kristi McDonald on Christmas. He posted on Instagram: “she said yes!”

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

December 27, 1941: Alabama’s coaches met with reporters the day before leaving for the Cotton Bowl, where the Crimson Tide will meet SWC champion Texas A&M. Coach Frank Thomas called senior Holt Rast "The best all-around end in Alabama football history,” and assistant coach Red Drew added, "He's the best defensive end I've ever seen.” Playing in a bowl outside of the Rose Bowl for the first time, Alabama went on to win 29-21.

December 27, 1984: Le’Ron McClain was born in Fort Wayne, Ind.

December 27, 2001: Two plays after Waine Bacon blocked a punt, Alabama quarterback Andrew Zow threw a 27-yard scoring pass to Terry Jones Jr. with 4:44 left as Alabama pulled out a 14-13 victory over Iowa State in the Independence Bowl. The Cyclones missed two missed two field-goal attempts in the fourth quarter, and three overall.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"Thank God Terry Jones had long fingernails. It seemed like that ball was in the air for about 10 minutes."  Dennis Franchione said about Alabama’s final touchdown to beat Iowa State in the 2001 Independence Bowl.

We’ll leave you with this …

Ed Aschoff's fiancée, Katy Berteau, shared a touching thread on his Twitter page Thursday evening. The ESPN reporter died Tuesday at the age of 34.

Comments

