Crimson Tide Roll Call: Dec. 27, 2019

• Alabama arrived at Orlando for the Citrus Bowl and held its first practice.

• Josh Jacobs ended up in the hospital on Christmas. Per the Raiders: “Josh Jacobs woke up with discomfort in his leg on Wednesday, and he was evaluated and treated for a superficial skin infection.” Despite having surgery he hasn’t been ruled out for Sunday’s game.

• Sports Illustrated recruiting guru John Garcia Jr. joined host Josh Bean for The Iron Pod, AL.com's podcast dedicated to all things Alabama and Auburn.

• Per numerous reports including the Associated press, Dan Enos will no longer the offensive coordinator at Miami due to a "mutual parting of ways." After losing to Louisiana Tech, Miami AD Blake James issued a statement that didn't make things look good for the rest of the coaches either:

• John Hannah was Alabama’s lone representative on ESPN’s All-Time All-America team for college football's 150th anniversary. Derrick Thomas and Cornelius Bennett were both second-team selections.

• Former Alabama golfer Bud Cauley got engaged to Kristi McDonald on Christmas. He posted on Instagram: “she said yes!”

December 27, 1941: Alabama’s coaches met with reporters the day before leaving for the Cotton Bowl, where the Crimson Tide will meet SWC champion Texas A & M. Coach Frank Thomas called senior Holt Rast "The best all-around end in Alabama football history,” and assistant coach Red Drew added, "He's the best defensive end I've ever seen.” Playing in a bowl outside of the Rose Bowl for the first time, Alabama went on to win 29-21.

December 27, 1984: Le’Ron McClain was born in Fort Wayne, Ind.

December 27, 2001: Two plays after Waine Bacon blocked a punt, Alabama quarterback Andrew Zow threw a 27-yard scoring pass to Terry Jones Jr. with 4:44 left as Alabama pulled out a 14-13 victory over Iowa State in the Independence Bowl. The Cyclones missed two missed two field-goal attempts in the fourth quarter, and three overall.

"Thank God Terry Jones had long fingernails. It seemed like that ball was in the air for about 10 minutes." — Dennis Franchione said about Alabama’s final touchdown to beat Iowa State in the 2001 Independence Bowl.

Ed Aschoff's fiancée, Katy Berteau, shared a touching thread on his Twitter page Thursday evening. The ESPN reporter died Tuesday at the age of 34.