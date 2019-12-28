Crimson Tide Roll Call: Dec. 28, 2019

Today is … Holy Innocents Day.

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

No games scheduled

Crimson Tide results

No scheduled games

BamaCentral Daily Video

Did you notice?

• Injured Alabama players Dylan Moses (knee) and LaBryan Ray (foot) have been rehabbing during bowl practices, while Joshua McMillon (knee) and Tua Tagovailoa (hip) have also made the trip to Orlando with the Crimson Tide. “They’re not going to play in this game. I don’t want to mislead you in thinking that,” Nick Saban told reporters about Moses and Ray being in black no-contact jerseys for individual drills. “They’re just not ready to be cleared to play football again.”

• Saban also said that freshman cornerback Scooby Carter will have an opportunity to be on the team “If he wants” next semester.

• From our own Tony Barnhart: Jalen Hurts Has Had One Helluva Ride. Can It Continue Vs. LSU?

• For those of you wondering about running back Damien Harris with the Patriots:

• How’s this for a stat?

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

December 28, 1985: Freshman running back Gene Jelks and junior linebacker Cornelius Bennett were named game MVPs after Alabama's 24-3 victory over Southern California in the Aloha Bowl. A 1-yard run by Craig Turner, a 24-yard pass from Mike Shula to Clay Whitehurst and a 14-yard end around by Al Bell accounted for the Crimson Tide touchdowns.

Image courtesy of Jimmy Bank

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“I can tell you what Nick Saban believes in from my head to my toe, and I can tell you that because he kept hammering it and hammering it, and you tell it a lot of different ways, and eventually it sinks in.” – Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett, who was Saban’s quarterbacks coach with the Miami Dolphins (2005-06)

We’ll leave you with this …