Crimson Tide Roll Call: Dec. 29, 2019

Christopher Walsh

Today is … National Pepper Pot Day.

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

• Women's basketball: Southeastern Louisiana at Alabama, 2 p.m. CT, SEC Network+, Live Video, Live Audio, Live Stats

• Men’s Basketball: Richmond at Alabama, 5:30 p.m., SEC Network, Live Video, Live Audio, Live Stats

Crimson Tide results

No scheduled games

Did you notice?

• The former Alabama cornerback Tony Brown was waived by the Green Bay Packers.

• Jalen Hurts saw his career come to an end Saturday night. He finished 38-4 as a starter, played in four playoffs, finished second for the 2019 Heisman Trophy, passed for 9,477 yards and 80 touchdowns and ran for 3,274 yards and 43 more scores.

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

December 29, 1982: The Paul W. “Bear” Bryant era officially came to a close as Alabama held off Illinois to win the Liberty Bowl, 21-15. Senior cornerback Jeremiah Castille picked off three passes while senior linebacker Robbie Jones nabbed one near the end of the game to held give Bryant his 323, and final, win. Fullback Craig Turner scored the last touchdown and Peter Kim recorded the final point of the Bryant years.

1982 Liberty Bowl game program cover
Image courtesy of Jimmy Bank

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"He wasn't just a coach. He was the coach." – USC’s John McKay on Paul W. “Bear” Bryant.

We’ll leave you with this …

