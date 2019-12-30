Bama Central
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Dec. 29, 2019

Christopher Walsh

Today is … Bacon Day!

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

No games scheduled

Crimson Tide results

• Women's basketball: Alabama 87, Southeastern Louisiana 50

• Men’s Basketball: Alabama 90 Richmond 78

BamaCentral Daily Video

Did you notice?

• With 211 yards against the Houston Texans, Derrick Henry won the NFL rushing title this season. He finished with 1,540 yards, topping Nick Chubb by 46 yards. Henry clinched it with his third touchdown, on a 53-yard run with 2:54 remaining.

• Former Alabama quarterback Freddie Kitchens was fired as head coach of the Cleveland Browns after the season finale. 

• AJ McCarron made his first start for the Houston Texans, and first since Jan. 9, 2016. He was 21-for-36, resulting in 225 yards, with one interception. He ran in a touchdown in the 35-14 loss.

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

December 30, 1937: At a Rose Bowl party, screen actor Humphrey Bogart fell into a conversation with a man from Alabama. "It's a funny thing about football," said Bogie. "Most everyone can tell you the name of the coach, but no one ever knows the name of the President of a University. Now, I know all about Frank Thomas being the Alabama coach, but I couldn't tell you for the life of me who the President of the University is." The visitor from Alabama responded, "I don't suppose many people could." The famous actor then introduces himself, "By the way, I'm Humphrey Bogart." The man from Alabama replies, "I'm Richard Foster." Bogie leaves and says, "Nice to meet you Mr. Foster." Mr. Foster just happened to be Dr. Foster, President of the University of Alabama. – Bryant Museum

December 30, 1986: Ray Perkins and Hugh Culverhouse reach an agreement making Perkins the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a reported $3.5 million over five years.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"I can honestly say that I didn't come to the University of Alabama because I thought it would be easy. No, I came because I knew it would be hard." – Tommy Wilcox

We’ll leave you with this …

