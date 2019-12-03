Bama Central
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Dec. 3, 2019

Christopher Walsh

Today is … National Day of Giving

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

No games scheduled

Crimson Tide results

No games scheduled

Did you notice?

• This was quite a comment on Monday:

• Alabama commitment Bryce Young moved up 15 spots in the updated 247Sports composite rankings and is now at No. 6 overall.

• Jimmy Nelson wasn’t tendered a contract by the Milwaukee Brewers, making him a free agent.

• From Alabama reserve offensive lineman Chris Owens:

• Alabama swimming and diving finally announced adding seven women and seven men, including 12 swimmers and two divers, during the early period:

  1. Berndardo Bondra de Almeida, butterfly and freestyle, 6-2, Sao Paulo, Brazil, Colégio Horizontes
  2. Mohamed Farouk, diving, 5-7, Cairo, Egypt, El Nasr High School
  3. Gracie Felner, freestyle and breaststroke, 5-8, Normandy Park, Wash., Mount Rainier High School
  4. Reese Hazan, individual medley, Butterfly and Backstroke, 5-5, Las Vegas, Nev., Palo Verde High School
  5. Matthew King, freestyle and butterfly, 6-0, Seattle, Wash., Glacier Peak High School
  6. Bella Matesa, freestyle, 5-10, Cincinnati, Ohio, Ursuline Academy
  7. Madelyn Josephine Mechling, freestyle and backstroke, 5-9, Mansfield, Texas, Mansfield High School
  8. Christopher O'Connor, backstroke, 6-5, North Canton, Ohio, Hoover High School
  9. Blake Peeples, freestyle, 6-0, Madison, Miss., Madison Central High School
  10. Selina Reil, freestyle and breastroke, 5-6, Independence, Ky., Dixie Heights High School
  11. Trey Michael Sheils, breaststroke and freestyle, 6-1, Daphne, Ala., Daphne High School
  12. Courtney Russo, diving, 5-4, Winter Garden, Fla., Orange County Virtual School
  13. Eric Stelmar, backstroke and freestyle, 6-2, Mansfield, Texas, Mansfield Legacy High School
  14. Jada Renee Surrell, freestyle, butterfly and backstroke, 5-7, Denver, Colo., Regis Jesuit High School

• Finally, a baseball note:

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

December 3, 1966: Paul W. “Bear” Bryant called it his greatest team and it looked the part while shutting down Auburn 31-0 before a national television audience. The Tigers were unable to stop junior quarterback Kenny Stabler and his favorite receivers Ray Perkins and Dennis Homan at Legion Field. Stabler completed 11 of 16 passes for 169 yards and ran for 51 more. A 63-yard touchdown pass from Stabler to Perkins in the second quarter set the tone, and fullback Les Kelley scored two touchdowns. – Bryant Museum

December 3, 1976: Cornelius Griffin was born in Troy, Ala.

December 3, 1988: Derrick Thomas officially received the Butkus Trophy in Orlando. He edged Nebraska's Broderick Thomas for the award.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"I don't see a lot of weaknesses. They've really accumulated a lot of speed at some spots where they were always big." – Florida coach Jim McElwain, Nick Saban's offensive coordinator from 2008-11, after the Gators were pounded in the SEC Championship Game 54-16 on this date in 2016.

We’ll leave you with this …

