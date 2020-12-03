SI.com
Bama Central
HomeAll Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistory
Search

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Dec. 3, 2020

Tyler Martin

Today is ... National Roof Over Your Head Day

BamaCentral Headlines

Crimson Tide results 

Did you notice?

  • Former Alabama point guard Collin Sexton has some big goals in year three of his NBA career:
  • Baltimore Ravens defensive back Marlon Humphrey had seven tackles, two passes defended, and two forced fumbles against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Wednesday night.
  • On the flip side, Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick had three tackles and two passes defended.
  • Former Crimson Tide offensive lineman J.C. Hassenauer earned the first start of his NFL career with the Steeler.
  • Check out what happened between Thompson and Auburn in the AHSAA 7A state title game. It's what Scott Van Pelt kicked off SportsCenter with:

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

December 3, 1957: Paul "Bear" Bryant announced at the Shamrock Hotel in Houston that he was returning to Tuscaloosa as the Crimson Tide’s head coach.

December 3, 1966: Paul W. “Bear” Bryant called it his greatest team and it looked the part while shutting down Auburn 31-0 before a national television audience. The Tigers were unable to stop junior quarterback Kenny Stabler and his favorite receivers Ray Perkins and Dennis Homan at Legion Field. Stabler completed 11 of 16 passes for 169 yards and ran for 51 more. A 63-yard touchdown pass from Stabler to Perkins in the second quarter set the tone, and fullback Les Kelley scored two touchdowns. – Bryant Museum

December 3, 1976: Cornelius Griffin was born in Troy, Ala.

December 3, 1988: Derrick Thomas officially received the Butkus Trophy in Orlando. He edged Nebraska's Broderick Thomas for the award.

Crimson Tide quote of the day

Dec. 3: "I don't see a lot of weaknesses. They've really accumulated a lot of speed at some spots where they were always big." – Florida coach Jim McElwain, Nick Saban's offensive coordinator from 2008-11, after the Gators were pounded in the SEC Championship Game 54-16 on this date in 2016.

We'll leave you with this ...

THANKS FOR READING BAMA CENTRAL
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

All Things Bama

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

DeVonta Smith, Slade Bolden Providing Depth at Punt Returner for Crimson Tide

Nick Saban emphasizes how important special teams is as a whole and provides an update as to who will take over punt-returning duties once Bolden returns to full health

Tyler Martin

Alabama's Nick Saban to Rejoin Team In Very Near Future

With a meeting with LSU approaching quickly, Saban's return to the Crimson Tide is expected to happen before game time

Tyler Martin

Alabama Basketball Propels Past Providence, 88-71

Another three-point shooting barrage and five double-digit scorers propelled Alabama over Providence in its final game at the Maui Invitational on Wednesday night

Tyler Martin

Alabama Women’s Basketball Moves to 3-0 with 98-59 Victory Over USC Upstate

Ariyah Copeland and Jasmine Walker each record double-doubles in the win

UA_Athletics

Practice Report: Alabama Continues Work on Meeting With LSU

Alabama held its third practice of the week gearing toward a meeting with LSU this weekend and Mac Jones earned another weekly honor

Tyler Martin

The Saban Top 100: No. 23 Ryan Kelly

BamaCentral is ranking the top 100 players of the Nick Saban era at Alabama over the course of the 2020 football season

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

Alabama Signee JD Davison Named Sports Illustrated All-American Candidate

The Crimson Tide signee is rated by SIAA as the No. 11 overall player in the country and No. 2 point guard

Tyler Martin

Isabella Martin Set to join Alabama Gymnastics in January

The Los Angeles, Calif., native is a two-time USA Junior Olympic National Championship qualifier

UA_Athletics

Live Updates: Alabama Basketball vs Providence

The 2-1 Crimson Tide look to take fifth place at the Maui Invitational, but the Friars are the final opponent standing in its way

Joey Blackwell

Alabama Players in the NFL Tracker Week 13

Another week, another test for Derrick Henry as he seeks to become the first player to lead the NFL in rushing yards in consecutive seasons since 2007

Kristi F. Patick