Crimson Tide Roll Call: Dec. 3, 2020

In case you missed it: Alabama Basketball Propels Past Providence, 88-71

Former Alabama point guard Collin Sexton has some big goals in year three of his NBA career:

Baltimore Ravens defensive back Marlon Humphrey had seven tackles, two passes defended, and two forced fumbles against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Wednesday night.

On the flip side, Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick had three tackles and two passes defended.

Former Crimson Tide offensive lineman J.C. Hassenauer earned the first start of his NFL career with the Steeler.

Check out what happened between Thompson and Auburn in the AHSAA 7A state title game. It's what Scott Van Pelt kicked off SportsCenter with:

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

December 3, 1957: Paul "Bear" Bryant announced at the Shamrock Hotel in Houston that he was returning to Tuscaloosa as the Crimson Tide’s head coach.

December 3, 1966: Paul W. “Bear” Bryant called it his greatest team and it looked the part while shutting down Auburn 31-0 before a national television audience. The Tigers were unable to stop junior quarterback Kenny Stabler and his favorite receivers Ray Perkins and Dennis Homan at Legion Field. Stabler completed 11 of 16 passes for 169 yards and ran for 51 more. A 63-yard touchdown pass from Stabler to Perkins in the second quarter set the tone, and fullback Les Kelley scored two touchdowns. – Bryant Museum

December 3, 1976: Cornelius Griffin was born in Troy, Ala.

December 3, 1988: Derrick Thomas officially received the Butkus Trophy in Orlando. He edged Nebraska's Broderick Thomas for the award.

Crimson Tide quote of the day

Dec. 3: "I don't see a lot of weaknesses. They've really accumulated a lot of speed at some spots where they were always big." – Florida coach Jim McElwain, Nick Saban's offensive coordinator from 2008-11, after the Gators were pounded in the SEC Championship Game 54-16 on this date in 2016.

