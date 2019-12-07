Crimson Tide Roll Call: Dec. 7, 2019

Today is … Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

• Men’s basketball: Alabama 78, Stephen F. Austin 68

• On the final day of the 2019 high school season, Fyffe dominated Reeltown 56-7 to repeat in Class 2A, and UMS-Wright defeated Jacksonville 28-17 to pull off a three-peat in Class 4A. In Class 6A, Oxford scored in the last minute to pull out a 14-13 victory over Spanish Fort to win its first state championship since 1993.

• Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been named one of 12 finalists for the Manning Award. It goes to the nation’s top college quarterback, and is the only national quarterback award that takes the candidates’ bowl performance into account.

• Free-agent catcher Alex Avila has signed a one-year deal for $4.25 million with the Minnesota Twins.

• Alabama volleyball announced signing four athletes during the early signing period:

Middle blocker Chaise Campbell, Shorecrest Prep, St. Petersburg, Fla.

Outside hitter Kendyl Reaugh, Highland Park, Tex.

Defensive specialist Victoria Schmer, Chelsea, Ala.

Middle blocker Alexandra Trame, St. Thomas More, Champaign, Ill.

• Meanwhile, the women’s golf team landed a big commitment from Canada for 2022:

• Justin Thomas shot the third round at -5, and at -11 is tied for third with Tiger Woods, two strokes behind Gary Woodland at the Hero World Challenge in Nassau, Bahamas.

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

December 7, 1937: Alabama head coach Frank Thomas was the guest speaker at the annual Jacobs Trophy Award Dinner in Clinton, S.C. One of Thomas' star players, Leroy Monsky, accepted the SEC Jacobs Award as the best blocker in the conference. It was only the third time the award was handed out, but he was the second winner from Alabama, the first being quarterback Riley Smith in 1935.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"Football taught me the virtue of team play and enhanced my leadership qualities. These traits have been most valuable in my Navy career. Football taught me to take hard knocks and come up fighting." – Don Whitmire, an All-American tackle at Alabama (1941-1942) and Navy (1943-1944), who as a rear admiral directed the evacuation of Saigon at the end of the Vietnam War in 1975.

