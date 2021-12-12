Skip to main content
December 12, 2021
Crimson Tide Roll Call: December 12, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
Author:

Today is ... National Cocoa Day

BamaCentral Headlines

    Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

    No games scheduled.

    Crimson Tide Results

    Men's Basketball: No. 9 Alabama 83, No 14 Houston 82

    Did you notice?

    • Former Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith had some words to share with fellow Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young:
    • The final moments of Tuesday night's Alabama basketball game vs Houston were quite dramatic. Here's the call from Chris Stewart and Bryan Passink:
    • And between the Crimson Tide's basketball game and the Heisman Trophy presentation, worlds collided inside Coleman Coliseum:

    On This Date in Crimson Tide History

    December 12, 1925: Alabama officially accepted an invitation to participate in the Rose Bowl vs. Washington, which at the time was known as the Purple Tornadoes. Coach Wallace Wade's team told Rose Bowl officials it would accept the bid December 4. Alabama planned leave Tuscaloosa on December 19 and travel through St. Louis, Kansas City and the Grand Canyon before arriving in Pasadena for the Jan. 1 game.

    December 12, 1986: Alabama coach Ray Perkins and Tampa Bay owner Hugh Culverhouse vehemently denied that Perkins would be leaving Alabama to become the new head coach of the Buccaneers.

    December 12, 2009: Running back Mark Ingram II won Alabama’s first Heisman Trophy.

    December 12, 2015: Running back Derrick Henry won Alabama's second Heisman Trophy.

    Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

    "The legacy of Alabama football certainly had a void filled” – Nick Saban after Mark Ingram II won the Heisman Trophy on this date in 2009

    We'll leave you with this ...

    Nick Saban, Bryce Young at the 2021 Heisman Trophy Ceremony
