Crimson Tide Roll Call: Dec. 15, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings
Today is … National Wear Your Pearls Day

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

Men's Basketball: Alabama vs Furman, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 8 p.m. CT, SEC Network, Live Video, Live Audio, Live Stats

Crimson Tide results

No games scheduled

Bama Central Headlines …

Did you notice?

  • The Nick's Kids Foundation gave out its annual Teacher Excellence Awards to 47 local teachers. Terry Saban, co-founder of the foundation and wife of coach Nick Saban, personally gave out the awards to the teachers along with Big Al:
  • After adding two forced fumbles to his stellar season on Monday night against the Cleveland Browns, Marlon Humphrey's teammates talked him up after the game:
  • Kira Lewis Jr. made his debut for the New Orleans Pelicans against the Miami Heat, where he registered five points and two defensive rebounds in 10 minutes of play:
  • The Philadelphia Eagles added another former Alabama player to its roster to help out Jalen Hurts in offensive lineman Ross Pierschbacher from Washington's practice squad:

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

December 15, 1928: Fullback Butch Avinger was born in Beatrice, Ala.

December 15, 1953: Alabama announcer Eli Gold was born in Brooklyn, N.Y.

December 15, 1967: Former Alabama basketball and Miami Heat forward/assistant coach Keith Askins was born in Athens, Ala.

December 15, 1982: Paul W. “Bear” Bryant officially announced his retirement as Alabama’s head coach. Former Crimson Tide Ray Perkins was named his successor.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"The first thing a football coach needs when he’s starting out is a wife who’s willing to put up with a whole lot of neglect. The second thing is a five-year contract.” – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

We’ll leave you with this …

Jalen Hurts cover Sports Illustrated, Dec. 15, 2016
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Dec. 15, 2020

