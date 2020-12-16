Crimson Tide Roll Call: Dec. 16, 2020

Today is … National Early Signing Day

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

Women's Basketball: Alabama vs Nicholls State, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6 p.m. CT, Live Audio, Live Stats

Crimson Tide results

Men's Basketball: After struggling early and trailing by as much as 16 points in the first half, Alabama basketball made a comeback against Furman in Coleman Coliseum, defeating the Paladins 83-80. Senior wing Herb Jones shot for 18 points and led the Crimson Tide in rebounds with 12 for his second double-double of the season.

Bama Central Headlines …

Did you notice?

Alabama director of athletics Greg Byrne adamantly stated that money is not the only reason that college athletics are still happening in a pandemic and that they benefit the athletes greatly:

Former Alabama linebacker and NFL Pro-Bowler Cornelius Bennett recalled his time with the Buffalo Bills:

Daron Payne shared his pair of custom cleats:

And Henry Ruggs III was put on the Las Vegas Raiders' reserve/COVID-19 list:

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

December 16, 1988: Award-winning linebacker Derrick Thomas had a whirlwind day, traveling to Cincinnati to accept the trophy as CBS's Defensive Player of the Year and then Washington, D.C. to accept the Pigskin Club's Award as the nation's best lineman/linebacker. The subsequent day he returned to Tuscaloosa to travel with the team to El Paso for the Sun Bowl, where Alabama would face Army. – Bryant Museum.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“I just want to thank God for blessing me with some athletic talent and letting me play for the University of Alabama.” —Derrick Thomas while accepting the Butkus Award in 1988.

We’ll leave you with this …