Crimson Tide Roll Call: Decemver 17, 2021

Crimson Tide Roll Call: December 17, 2021
Today is ... National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day
Check out and subscribe for free to our new:
There's also the BamaCentral Forums.
Facebook: @AlabamaonSI
BamaCentral Headlines
- Times Keep Changing in Recruiting, Nick Saban Keeps Adapting
- Brian Robinson Jr. Feels "A Lot Better Physically"
- Crimson Corner: For Alabama Basketball, It's Time to "Recalibrate"
- Photos and Video From Alabama's First Cotton Bowl Practice
- Alabama Football Looks Forward to Reunion with Former RB Jerome Ford
- Throwback Thursday: 1981 Cotton Bowl, Alabama vs. Baylor
- Throwback Crimson Tikes: New Shirts Again!
Read More
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule
Swimming & Diving at Auburn Diving Invitational, Auburn, Ala.
Crimson Tide Results
Swimming & Diving: Alabama posted four top-10 finishes in the second day of the Auburn Invitational. Alabama's best finish of the day was third place from Kevin Li off the one-meter springboard.
Did you notice?
- Alabama football landed a commitment from highly-touted kicker recruit Upton Bellenfant.
- COVID-19 has ravaged the NFL in the last week, leaving many former Crimson Tide players on the COVID list for the upcoming week of games.
- Alabama women's basketball's game against Little Rock got canceled, so the team chose to serve at the West Alabama Food Bank.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History
December 17, 1960: Alabama and Texas played to a 3-3 draw in the Bluebonnet Bowl at Rice Stadium in Houston. A field goal by Tommy Brooker provided the Crimson Tide with its only points of the afternoon, but quarterback Bobby Skelton was convinced he scored a touchdown that would have been the difference between winning and the tie. "I had chalk all over my jersey when I got up," said Skelton, "I was in there."
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day
“I’ll go to my grave knowing I scored.” – Joe Namath on the quarterback sneak at the Orange Bowl at the end of the 1964 season.