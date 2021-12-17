Crimson Tide Roll Call: Decemver 17, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Swimming & Diving at Auburn Diving Invitational, Auburn, Ala.

Crimson Tide Results

Swimming & Diving: Alabama posted four top-10 finishes in the second day of the Auburn Invitational. Alabama's best finish of the day was third place from Kevin Li off the one-meter springboard.

Did you notice?

Alabama football landed a commitment from highly-touted kicker recruit Upton Bellenfant.

COVID-19 has ravaged the NFL in the last week, leaving many former Crimson Tide players on the COVID list for the upcoming week of games.

Alabama women's basketball's game against Little Rock got canceled, so the team chose to serve at the West Alabama Food Bank.

On This Day in Crimson Tide History

December 17, 1960: Alabama and Texas played to a 3-3 draw in the Bluebonnet Bowl at Rice Stadium in Houston. A field goal by Tommy Brooker provided the Crimson Tide with its only points of the afternoon, but quarterback Bobby Skelton was convinced he scored a touchdown that would have been the difference between winning and the tie. "I had chalk all over my jersey when I got up," said Skelton, "I was in there."

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

“I’ll go to my grave knowing I scored.” – Joe Namath on the quarterback sneak at the Orange Bowl at the end of the 1964 season.

