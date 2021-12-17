Crimson Tide Roll Call: Decemver 17, 2021

Skip to main content
December 17, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
All Things BamaForumsRecruitingBama/NFLHistorySI.comSI TIXASWA
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Crimson Tide Roll Call: December 17, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
Author:

Today is ... National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day

Check out and subscribe for free to our new:

Newsletter on Twitter

YouTube channel

There's also the BamaCentral Forums.

Facebook: @AlabamaonSI

BamaCentral Headlines

Read More

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Swimming & Diving at Auburn Diving Invitational, Auburn, Ala.

Crimson Tide Results

Swimming & Diving: Alabama posted four top-10 finishes in the second day of the Auburn Invitational. Alabama's best finish of the day was third place from Kevin Li off the one-meter springboard.

Did you notice?

  • Alabama football landed a commitment from highly-touted kicker recruit Upton Bellenfant.  
  • COVID-19 has ravaged the NFL in the last week, leaving many former Crimson Tide players on the COVID list for the upcoming week of games. 
  • Alabama women's basketball's game against Little Rock got canceled, so the team chose to serve at the West Alabama Food Bank. 

On This Day in Crimson Tide History

December 17, 1960: Alabama and Texas played to a 3-3 draw in the Bluebonnet Bowl at Rice Stadium in Houston. A field goal by Tommy Brooker provided the Crimson Tide with its only points of the afternoon, but quarterback Bobby Skelton was convinced he scored a touchdown that would have been the difference between winning and the tie. "I had chalk all over my jersey when I got up," said Skelton, "I was in there."

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

“I’ll go to my grave knowing I scored.” – Joe Namath on the quarterback sneak at the Orange Bowl at the end of the 1964 season.

We'll leave you with this... 

Bryce Young in New York for the Heisman Trophy
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Decemver 17, 2021

just now
121621_MFB_RobinsonJrBr_Practice_JH4775
All Things Bama

Photos and Video from Alabama Football's First Cotton Bowl Practice

9 hours ago
Jahvon Quinerly and Nate Oats
All Things Bama

Crimson Corner: For Alabama Basketball, It's Time to "Recalibrate"

11 hours ago
Member Exclusive
jerome ford
All Things Bama

Alabama Football Looks Forward to Reunion with Former RB Jerome Ford

11 hours ago
Brian Robinson Jr at Texas A&M
All Things Bama

Brian Robinson Jr. Feels "A Lot Better Physically"

7 hours ago
Nick Saban, Alabama practice - September 27, 2021
Recruiting

Times Keep Changing in Recruiting, Nick Saban Keeps Adapting

12 hours ago
1981 Cotton Bowl game program: Alabama vs. Baylor
History

Throwback Thursday: 1981 Cotton Bowl, Alabama vs. Baylor

15 hours ago
The Best of Crimson Tikes: June 2021
All Things Bama

Throwback Crimson Tikes: New Shirts Again!

17 hours ago