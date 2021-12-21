Crimson Tide Roll Call: December 21, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Men's Basketball: Alabama vs Davidson (C.M. Newton Classic), Birmingham, Ala., 6 p.m. CT, SEC Network+, Live Video, Live Audio, Live Stats

Former Alabama basketball guard Josh Primo took it to the house for the Austin Spurs:

Former Alabama defensive tackle and current Minnesota Viking Dalvin Tomlinson got his hand on a field goal to deny the Chicago Bears three points:

And former Alabama softball pitcher Krystal Goodman has started a Christian ministry that combines her faith with softball:

December 21, 1934: Alabama tackle Bill Young suffered an appendicitis attack in Del Rio, Tex., as the Crimson Tide traveled to Pasadena for the Rose Bowl to face Stanford. Another Crimson Tide player, Jim Whatley, was also under doctor's care but was expected to be ready for the January 1 showdown.

December 21, 1989: Alabama’s first Heisman Trophy winner, Mark Ingram II, was born in Hackensack, N.J.

December 21, 1992: Ha Ha Clinton-Dix was born in Orlando.

December 21, 1997: Quinnen Williams was born in Birmingham, Ala.

“I think that anybody who comes out of Coach Saban’s program is a little ahead of the curve because of how he develops his players physically, mentally and as men.” – Mark Ingram II, Alabama’s first Heisman Trophy winner.

