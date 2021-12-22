Skip to main content
December 22, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
All Things BamaForumsRecruitingBama/NFLHistorySI.comSI TIXASWA
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Crimson Tide Roll Call: December 22, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
Author:

Today is ... Forefather's Day

Check out and subscribe for free to our new:

Newsletter on Twitter

YouTube channel

There's also the BamaCentral Forums.

Facebook: @AlabamaonSI

BamaCentral Headlines

Read More

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

No games scheduled.

Crimson Tide Results

Men's Basketball: Davidson 79, No. 10 Alabama 78

Did you notice?

  • Eagles QB Jalen Hurts tied the franchise's single-season record for rushing touchdowns by a quarterback. 
  • Washington Football Team defensive back Landon Collins came up with an incredible interception against the Eagles. 
  • Former Alabama defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand was signed to the Indianapolis Colts practice squad. 

On This Day in Crimson Tide History

December 22, 1894: SEC schools began athletic competition with one another as members of the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Association. Seven institutions (Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Sewanee and Vanderbilt) attended the SIAA organizational meeting of faculty representatives, called by Dr. William L. Dudley of Vanderbilt, in Atlanta.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

"My biggest thrill in college was the first time he called me by [my] name on the field." – Former Crimson Tide wide receiver Keith Pugh about Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

We'll leave you with this...

2018-19 College Football preview Sports Illustrated, Tua Tagovailoa cover, Dec. 22, 2018
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: December 22, 2021

just now
Alabama bench
All Things Bama

BamaCentral Courtside: Davidson 79, No. 10 Alabama 78

2 hours ago
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young's Heisman Trip
All Things Bama

Davidson Basketball Coach Wowed by Alabama QB Bryce Young

2 hours ago
122121_MBB_OatsNa_Davidson_RC8035
All Things Bama

Defensive Struggles Continue to Haunt Crimson Tide Basketball

3 hours ago
Jahvon Quinerly shooting FT
All Things Bama

No. 10 Alabama's Last Minute Rally Comes up Short in 79-78 loss to Davidson

2 hours ago
JD Davison vs Memphis
All Things Bama

Live Updates: No. 10 Alabama Basketball vs Davidson at the Inaugural C.M. Newton Classic

6 hours ago
Trevon Diggs 10th interception in 2021
Bama/NFL

The Extra Point: Trevon Diggs' Stock Only Keeps Rising With 10th Interception

9 hours ago
Member Exclusive
Alabama team runs on to the field at Texas A&M
Recruiting

Texas A&M Leaps Alabama as No. 1 Class by End of Early Signing Period

10 hours ago