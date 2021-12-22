Publish date:
Crimson Tide Roll Call: December 22, 2021
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
Today is ... Forefather's Day
BamaCentral Headlines
- Alabama Lands Georgia Tech RB Jahmyr Gibbs from Transfer Portal
- The Extra Point: Trevon Diggs' Stock Only Keeps Rising with 10th Interception
- No. 10 Alabama's Last Minute Rally Comes Up Short in 79-78 Loss to Davidson
- Texas A&M Leaps Alabama for No. 1 By End of Early Signing Period
- Early Enrollee QB Ty Simpson Already Making Impression on Alabama Teammates
- Trevon Diggs is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week
- Alabama Basketball Set for Final Test Before SEC Play
- Crimson Tikes: Growing in Stature
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule
No games scheduled.
Crimson Tide Results
Men's Basketball: Davidson 79, No. 10 Alabama 78
Did you notice?
- Eagles QB Jalen Hurts tied the franchise's single-season record for rushing touchdowns by a quarterback.
- Washington Football Team defensive back Landon Collins came up with an incredible interception against the Eagles.
- Former Alabama defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand was signed to the Indianapolis Colts practice squad.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History
December 22, 1894: SEC schools began athletic competition with one another as members of the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Association. Seven institutions (Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Sewanee and Vanderbilt) attended the SIAA organizational meeting of faculty representatives, called by Dr. William L. Dudley of Vanderbilt, in Atlanta.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day
"My biggest thrill in college was the first time he called me by [my] name on the field." – Former Crimson Tide wide receiver Keith Pugh about Paul W. “Bear” Bryant