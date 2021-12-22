Crimson Tide Roll Call: December 22, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... Forefather's Day

Check out and subscribe for free to our new:

• Newsletter on Twitter

• YouTube channel

There's also the BamaCentral Forums.

Facebook: @AlabamaonSI

BamaCentral Headlines

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

No games scheduled.

Crimson Tide Results

Men's Basketball: Davidson 79, No. 10 Alabama 78

Did you notice?

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts tied the franchise's single-season record for rushing touchdowns by a quarterback.

Washington Football Team defensive back Landon Collins came up with an incredible interception against the Eagles.

Former Alabama defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand was signed to the Indianapolis Colts practice squad.

On This Day in Crimson Tide History

December 22, 1894: SEC schools began athletic competition with one another as members of the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Association. Seven institutions (Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Sewanee and Vanderbilt) attended the SIAA organizational meeting of faculty representatives, called by Dr. William L. Dudley of Vanderbilt, in Atlanta.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

"My biggest thrill in college was the first time he called me by [my] name on the field." – Former Crimson Tide wide receiver Keith Pugh about Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

We'll leave you with this...