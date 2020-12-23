Crimson Tide Roll Call: Dec. 23, 2020
Today is … Festivus
Today’s Crimson Tide schedule
No games scheduled
Crimson Tide results
Men's Basketball: Alabama 85, ETSU 69
Bama Central Headlines …
- Alabama Basketball Sinks East Tennessee State, 85-69
- Jahvon Quinerly's Play-Making Ability Proves Pivotal in Victory Over ETSU
- Bama Central Courtside: Alabama 85, ETSU 69
- Practice Report: Alabama Football Holds Final Practice Before Christmas Break
- Nick Saban Named Finalist for the Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year Award
- Days Later, Alabama WR John Metchie III's Hit On Florida's Trey Dean Still Making Waves
- Mac Jones on Loss of Landon Dickerson: "That Guy Will Put His Whole Life on the Line for Alabama Football"
- Alabama Basketball Aims to Rebound Against Rebuilding East Tennessee State
- Alabama Football Collects Five SEC Individual Awards
- Seven Alabama Football Players Named Finalists for National Awards
- Alabama Crimson Tide Top 5 in the NFL: Week 15
- 2020 Alabama Football Awards Tracker: 10 Players and Coaches Finalists in National Awards
- Crimson Tikes: O Landon Bomb
- 2020 ASWA All-State Teams, Coaches of the Year
- The Saban Top 100: No. 3 Mark Ingram II
- Alabama’s Prielipp, Praytor Selected as Preseason All-Americans by Collegiate Baseball News
- In case you missed it: Jalen Hurts is the Bama Central Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week
Did you notice?
- Senior NFL draft analyst Jordan Reid of The Draft Network broke down Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, who he compared to Tyreek Hill:
- We're over here still wondering why Calvin Ridley didn't get invited to the NFL Pro Bowl:
- Alabama swimming and diving's Derek Maas and Morgan Scott were both named the SEC Male and Female Swimmer of the Week:
- Maas' and Scott's teammate Matt King was also named SEC Male Freshman of the Week:
On this date in Crimson Tide history:
December 23, 1926: Alabama's All-Southern conference center Gordon "Sherlock" Holmes was stricken with appendicitis in El Paso, Tex., while the team was en route to Pasadena for the Rose Bowl showdown with Stanford. Sophomore Babe Pearce was tabbed to fill in for Holmes, who told doctors he was going to catch the next train to Pasadena to be with the Crimson Tide.
December 23, 1991: Trevor Releford was born in Kansas City, Mo.
Crimson Tide quote of the day:
“I'll never forget going to the Rose Bowl. I remember everything about it. We were on the train and Coach [Frank] Thomas was talking to three coaches and Red Heard, the athletic director at LSU. Coach Thomas said, ‘Red, this is my best football player. This is the best player on my team.' Well, shoot, I could have gone right out the top. He was getting me ready. And I was, too. I would have gone out there and killed myself for Alabama that day." – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant