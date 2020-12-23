Crimson Tide Roll Call: Dec. 23, 2020

Today is … Festivus

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

No games scheduled

Crimson Tide results

Men's Basketball: Alabama 85, ETSU 69

Bama Central Headlines …

Did you notice?

Senior NFL draft analyst Jordan Reid of The Draft Network broke down Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, who he compared to Tyreek Hill:

We're over here still wondering why Calvin Ridley didn't get invited to the NFL Pro Bowl:

Alabama swimming and diving's Derek Maas and Morgan Scott were both named the SEC Male and Female Swimmer of the Week:

Maas' and Scott's teammate Matt King was also named SEC Male Freshman of the Week:

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

December 23, 1926: Alabama's All-Southern conference center Gordon "Sherlock" Holmes was stricken with appendicitis in El Paso, Tex., while the team was en route to Pasadena for the Rose Bowl showdown with Stanford. Sophomore Babe Pearce was tabbed to fill in for Holmes, who told doctors he was going to catch the next train to Pasadena to be with the Crimson Tide.

December 23, 1991: Trevor Releford was born in Kansas City, Mo.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“I'll never forget going to the Rose Bowl. I remember everything about it. We were on the train and Coach [Frank] Thomas was talking to three coaches and Red Heard, the athletic director at LSU. Coach Thomas said, ‘Red, this is my best football player. This is the best player on my team.' Well, shoot, I could have gone right out the top. He was getting me ready. And I was, too. I would have gone out there and killed myself for Alabama that day." – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

We’ll leave you with this …