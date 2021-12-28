Crimson Tide Roll Call: December 28, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Jaylen Waddle was quite excited after the Miami Dolphins defeated the New Orleans Saints on the road:

The former Alabama wide receiver had quite the celebration in the end zone, showing off his own 'waddle':

In fact, there were quite a bit of former Alabama players on the field on Monday night:

And Crimson Tide wide receiver Jameson Williams spent some time doing charitable work in the Dallas community:

December 28, 1985: Freshman running back Gene Jelks and junior linebacker Cornelius Bennett were named game MVPs after Alabama's 24-3 victory over Southern California in the Aloha Bowl. A 1-yard run by Craig Turner, a 24-yard pass from Mike Shula to Clay Whitehurst and a 14-yard end around by Al Bell accounted for the Crimson Tide touchdowns.

"We had great respect for Alabama, especially its defense, we knew they were a formidable opponent. But in retrospect, I think they were a lot stronger than a lot of our people thought." — Miami coach Dennis Erickson after the 1993 Sugar Bowl

