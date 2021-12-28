Skip to main content
December 28, 2021
Crimson Tide Roll Call: December 28, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
Today is ... National Card Playing Day

BamaCentral Headlines

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

No Games Scheduled.

Did you notice?

  • Jaylen Waddle was quite excited after the Miami Dolphins defeated the New Orleans Saints on the road:
  • The former Alabama wide receiver had quite the celebration in the end zone, showing off his own 'waddle':
  • In fact, there were quite a bit of former Alabama players on the field on Monday night:
  • And Crimson Tide wide receiver Jameson Williams spent some time doing charitable work in the Dallas community:

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

December 28, 1985: Freshman running back Gene Jelks and junior linebacker Cornelius Bennett were named game MVPs after Alabama's 24-3 victory over Southern California in the Aloha Bowl. A 1-yard run by Craig Turner, a 24-yard pass from Mike Shula to Clay Whitehurst and a 14-yard end around by Al Bell accounted for the Crimson Tide touchdowns.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"We had great respect for Alabama, especially its defense, we knew they were a formidable opponent. But in retrospect, I think they were a lot stronger than a lot of our people thought." — Miami coach Dennis Erickson after the 1993 Sugar Bowl

We'll leave you with this...

1993 Sugar Bowl: Alabama vs. Miami
