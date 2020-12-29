All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Dec. 29, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings
Today is … National Hero Day

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

Men's Basketball: Alabama vs Ole Miss, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 8 p.m. CT, SEC Network, Live Video, Live Audio, Live Stats

Crimson Tide results

No games scheduled

Bama Central Headlines …

Did you notice?

  • Alabama baseball infielder Bryce Eblin got some practice in the cages on Monday:
  • Former Alabama forward Donta Hall, who played for both the Detroit Pistons and Brooklyn Nets last season, will join the G League team Ignite as one of the team's veterans:
Donta Hall
  • ESPN released its networks that will simulcast both the Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl this Friday. We're particular interested in what the network has scheduled for the SEC Network:
CFP Simulcast Schedule

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

December 29, 1982: The Paul W. “Bear” Bryant era officially came to a close as Alabama held off Illinois to win the Liberty Bowl, 21-15. Senior cornerback Jeremiah Castille picked off three passes while senior linebacker Robbie Jones nabbed one near the end of the game to help give Bryant his 323rd, and final, win. Fullback Craig Turner scored the last touchdown and Peter Kim recorded the final point of the Bryant years.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"He wasn't just a coach. He was the coach." – USC’s John McKay on Paul W. “Bear” Bryant.

We’ll leave you with this …

Blake Sims Sports Illustrated cover, December 29, 2014
