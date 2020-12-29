Crimson Tide Roll Call: Dec. 29, 2020
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings
Today is … National Hero Day
Today’s Crimson Tide schedule
Men's Basketball: Alabama vs Ole Miss, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 8 p.m. CT, SEC Network, Live Video, Live Audio, Live Stats
Crimson Tide results
No games scheduled
Bama Central Headlines …
- Pete Golding, Alabama Defenders Describe Moment That Turned Season Around
- All Things Bama Podcast: How Much Will Landon Dickerson's Absence Be a Factor in the Playoffs?
- Practice Report: Alabama Football Buckles Down in Rose Bowl Preparations
- Notre Dame Focused on Present, Not Past Matchup Against Alabama Football
- Notre Dame's Balanced Offense Next Challenge Facing Alabama Defense
- Nick Saban Offers Updates on Landon Dickerson, Jaylen Waddle, and LaBryan Ray
- Notre Dame's Ian Book, Ben Skowronek Impressed with Alabama DB Patrick Surtain
- Notre Dame Coach Brian Kelly Describes Alabama Football's "Electric" Offense
- Six Alabama Players Named All-Americans by the Associated Press
- Alabama Swimming and Diving Coach Coley Stickles Steps Down; Replaced by Margo Geer
- Jaden Shackelford Named SEC Men's Basketball Player of the Week
- Jaden Shackelford is the Bama Central Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week
- John Petty, James Rojas Expected to Return Against Ole Miss
- In case you missed it: Alabama Offensive Coordinator Steve Sarkisian Wins Broyles Award
Did you notice?
- Alabama baseball infielder Bryce Eblin got some practice in the cages on Monday:
- Former Alabama forward Donta Hall, who played for both the Detroit Pistons and Brooklyn Nets last season, will join the G League team Ignite as one of the team's veterans:
- ESPN released its networks that will simulcast both the Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl this Friday. We're particular interested in what the network has scheduled for the SEC Network:
On this date in Crimson Tide history:
December 29, 1982: The Paul W. “Bear” Bryant era officially came to a close as Alabama held off Illinois to win the Liberty Bowl, 21-15. Senior cornerback Jeremiah Castille picked off three passes while senior linebacker Robbie Jones nabbed one near the end of the game to help give Bryant his 323rd, and final, win. Fullback Craig Turner scored the last touchdown and Peter Kim recorded the final point of the Bryant years.
Crimson Tide quote of the day:
"He wasn't just a coach. He was the coach." – USC’s John McKay on Paul W. “Bear” Bryant.