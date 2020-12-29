Crimson Tide Roll Call: Dec. 29, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Men's Basketball: Alabama vs Ole Miss, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 8 p.m. CT, SEC Network, Live Video, Live Audio, Live Stats

Alabama baseball infielder Bryce Eblin got some practice in the cages on Monday:

Former Alabama forward Donta Hall, who played for both the Detroit Pistons and Brooklyn Nets last season, will join the G League team Ignite as one of the team's veterans:

ESPN released its networks that will simulcast both the Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl this Friday. We're particular interested in what the network has scheduled for the SEC Network:

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

December 29, 1982: The Paul W. “Bear” Bryant era officially came to a close as Alabama held off Illinois to win the Liberty Bowl, 21-15. Senior cornerback Jeremiah Castille picked off three passes while senior linebacker Robbie Jones nabbed one near the end of the game to help give Bryant his 323rd, and final, win. Fullback Craig Turner scored the last touchdown and Peter Kim recorded the final point of the Bryant years.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"He wasn't just a coach. He was the coach." – USC’s John McKay on Paul W. “Bear” Bryant.

